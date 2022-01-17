Relyance bank headquarters work on track for spring completion

It was nearly a year ago when Relyance Bank broke ground on its new $15 million White Hall headquarters, and since then, it's helping reshape the cityscape west of Interstate 530.

The partially completed three-story, 40,000-square-foot bank sits on seven acres on the south side of Sheridan Road, across from Smart Auto Group and Colton's Steak House & Grill.

Behind Colton's restaurant, a new $10 million TownePlace Suites by Marriott is going up and is expected to be completed this summer.

According to 2020 numbers from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, vehicle counts at that intersection are about 26,000 daily, and it's one of the largest vehicle count intersections in Jefferson County.

The landscape in that area has changed significantly, from vacant fields to a growing commercial hub, said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

When Relyance Bank broke ground on its project, the planned completion date was late spring 2022, said Andy Jenkins, the bank's chief information officer and the project manager.

"Yes, everything is still on track, we have not had any significant delays," Jenkins recently said.

"The exterior of the building and facade is probably 75 percent complete with the remaining work on finishing exterior glass, doors, and ACM [aluminum composite material]," he said.

The interior is about 50 percent complete with the current focus on the drywall, millwork, electrical, painting, storefront glass framing and lighting.

"Substantial completion is scheduled for mid-May," Jenkins said.

They will begin the furniture installation in June with a planned move-in date of early July, said Chuck Morgan, Relyance Bank chairman and chief executive officer.

INSIDE THE NEW BANK

Relyance Bank, formerly Pine Bluff National Bank, opened its doors in 1965, and is currently headquartered at 912 S. Poplar St. at Pine Bluff.

Clark Contractors LLC of Little Rock is overseeing the construction, and Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Little Rock designed the building, which infuses modern with traditional architecture.

The first floor will have a pod-type design that's universal to the banking world, along with ITMs (interactive teller machines), similar to the familiar ATMs.

It will also house loan and credit offices and a call center operation.

The second floor will provide ample space for their trust and wealth management offices and human resources, while a boardroom and executive offices will be on the top.

There will be approximately 160 parking spaces for customers, guests, and employees.

Morgan said earlier that the new headquarters will house about 100 employees to start, occupying about 70 percent of the building. That leaves room for future growth.

Morgan said Jenkins, along with Scott Pittillo, the company's president, "have done an outstanding job with the management of this building project. They have paid attention to every detail along the way. Our partners in this project (Clark Contractors, Polk Stanley Wilcox, Colliers International and McClelland Consulting Engineers) are doing an amazing job.

"Our July move is already being planned and coordinated by Jenkins," Morgan said.