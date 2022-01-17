Super Quiz: Notable Women

1. She created "Harry Potter."

2. She was the first American woman in space.

3. She was the first female chancellor of Germany.

4. She wrote "Frankenstein."

5. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

6. She was dubbed the "Iron Lady."

7. She wrote "Jane Eyre."

8. Her book "Silent Spring" advanced the environmental movement.

9. She was the first female prime minister of India.

ANSWERS:

1. J.K. Rowling

2. Sally Ride

3. Angela Merkel

4. Mary Shelley

5. Marie Curie

6. Margaret Thatcher

7. Charlotte Bronte

8. Rachel Carson

9. Indira Gandhi