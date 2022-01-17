Synagogue standoff's end recalled

COLLEYVILLE, Texas -- A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that their armed captor grew "increasingly belligerent and threatening" toward the end of the 10-hour standoff, which ended with an FBI tactical team rushing into the building and the captor's death.

Authorities identified the hostage-taker as a 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, who was killed Saturday night after the last hostages ran out of Congregation Beth Israel around 9 p.m. The FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it had not provided a possible motive as of Sunday afternoon.

The investigation stretched to England, where late Sunday police in Manchester announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. Greater Manchester Police tweeted that counter-terrorism officers had made the arrests but did not say whether the pair faced any charges.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credited security training that his suburban Fort Worth congregation has received over the years for getting him and the other three hostages through the ordeal, which he described as traumatic.





"In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening," Cytron-Walker said in a statement. "Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself."

President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror. Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Speaking Sunday to reporters in Philadelphia, Biden said Akram is alleged to have purchased a weapon on the streets.

Federal investigators believe Akram purchased the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. Akram arrived about two weeks ago in New York, a law enforcement official said.

Video from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.

"The attorney general is focused and making sure that we deal with these kinds of acts," Biden said.

Akram was in lawful immigration status on a visa, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its counterterrorism police were liaising with U.S. authorities about the incident.

Saturday's services were being livestreamed on Facebook for a time. A spokesperson for Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., later confirmed that Facebook had removed the video.





Akram used his phone during the course of negotiations to communicate with people other than law enforcement, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said Akram was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Acacia Coronado, Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long, Elliot Spagat, Jennifer McDermott, Michael R. Sisak, Holly Meyer and Issac Scharf of The Associated Press.