Taliban aim for March school return for girls

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers say they hope to be able to open all schools for girls across the country after late March, their spokesman told The Associated Press on Saturday, offering the first timeline for addressing a key demand of the international community.

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, girls in most of Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond the seventh grade.

The international community, reluctant to formally recognize a Taliban-run administration, is wary they could impose similar harsh measures as during their previous rule 20 years ago. At the time, women were banned from education, work and public life.

Zabihullah Mujahid, who is also the Taliban's deputy minister of culture and information, said their education departments are looking to open classrooms for all girls and women following the Afghan New Year, which starts on March 21. Afghanistan, like neighboring Iran, observers the Islamic solar Hijri Shamsi calendar.

Education for girls and women "is a question of capacity," Mujahid said in the interview.

Girls and boys must be completely segregated in schools, he said.

The biggest obstacle so far has been finding or building enough dorms, or hostels, where girls could stay while going to school, Mujahid added. In heavily populated areas, it is not enough to have separate classrooms for boys and girls -- separate school buildings are needed, he said.

"We are not against education," Mujahid stressed, speaking at a Kabul office building the Taliban have adopted for their culture and information ministry.

The Taliban dictates have varied so far from province to province. Girls have not been allowed back to classrooms in state-run schools beyond the seventh grade, except in about 10 of the country's 34 provinces.

In the capital, Kabul, private universities and high schools have continued to operate uninterrupted. Most are small and the classes have always been segregated.

"We are trying to solve these problems by the coming year," so that schools and universities can open, Mujahid said.

The international community has been skeptical of Taliban announcements, saying it will judge them by their actions -- even as it scrambles to provide billions of dollars to avert a humanitarian crisis the United Nations chief last week warned could endanger the lives of millions.

Earlier this month, the U.N. launched a $5 billion appeal for Afghanistan -- the single largest appeal for one country.

Washington has spent $145 billion on reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion that ousted the Taliban regime.

Even before the Taliban recaptured the country, however, the poverty rate was 54%. A 2018 Gallup poll revealed unprecedented misery among Afghans.

Mujahid appealed for economic cooperation, trade and "stronger diplomatic relations." So far, neither Afghanistan's neighbors nor the United Nations seem ready to grant formal recognition which would help open up the Afghan economy.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for greater economic development. He said it's critical to rapidly inject liquidity into the Afghan economy "and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions."

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are aiming to restart education for girls and women by late March, the government's chief spokesman told The Associated Press in an interview, offering the first-ever timeline for addressing a key demand of the international community. (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin).



Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are aiming to restart education for girls and women by late March, the government's chief spokesman told The Associated Press in an interview, offering the first-ever timeline for addressing a key demand of the international community. (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin)

