Missing New Hampshire minor found during Jacksonville traffic stop; 4 arrested on various charges

A traffic stop by Jacksonville police led to the discovery of a minor who was missing from New Hampshire and the arrests of at least four people, authorities said.

The minor, whose name and age were not released, was transported to the police department and turned over to a representative with the Department of Human Services, according to a Facebook post from Jacksonville police. The minor will return to New Hampshire, police added.

One person was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released to the Lonoke County sheriff’s office for a felony theft of property warrant, the post states.

Police said another person was transported to the Pulaski County jail on possession charges with purpose to deliver and was cited for driving on a suspended license, failure to register, no insurance and fictitious tags.

A third person was also transported to the Pulaski County jail on a felony failure to appear warrant out of the department, according to the post.

A fourth person was arrested on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by certain persons, police said.

Police didn’t immediately release the full names of the people who were arrested.