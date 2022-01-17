Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Dec. 30

Derek Lee German, 23, and Rachel Lauren Cruzan, 22, both of Fayetteville

Haroun Kim, 24, and Hanh Thi Ngoc Nguyen, 27, both of Fayetteville

Robert Joshua Eran Lee, 38, and Bryeanna Rose Spain, 28, both of Farmington

Kenneth Wayne Palmore, 59, and Lila Marie Lewis, 57, both of Fayetteville

Justice Scott Preston, 26, and Brianna Melinda Partida, 25, both of Springdale

Brian Dewayne Puckett, 53, and Dawn Marie Boyd, 56, both of West Fork

Tyler Loren Reich, 26, and Amber Irene McCormick, 27, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 31

John Carl Campbell, 84, and Barbara Sue Dunham, 83, both of Springdale

Audrey Leigh Culpepper, 19, and Tori Dawn Wardlaw, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Jacob Christopher Fisher, 22, Conway, and Morgan Elizabeth Maness, 23, Lewisville, Texas

Peyton Hart Fogleman, 29, and Machen Reese Beard, 27, both of Fayetteville

Gabriel Alan Grilli, 22, and Devan Star Spencer, 23, both of Fayetteville

John Wesley Henry, 42, and Lacy Gail Williams, 24, both of Van Buren

Mahlon Ross Moles, 48, Bella Vista, and Edith Waynette Davidian, 50, Elkins

Robert Jesse Jeremy Owens, 37, and Audrey Ann Montoya, 29, both of Neodesha, Kan.

Tobias Mason Pierce, 19, El Paso, Texas, and Abigail Esmeralda Fimbres, 19, Fayetteville

Justin David Richmond, 20, and Alexis Lane Davis, 18, both of Mena

Steven Aaron Spaulding Jr., 30, and Kristen Leigh Hopkins, 30, both of Fayetteville

Juan Alberto Vasquez Pacheco, 28, and Angela Lynn Perez, 27, both of Springdale

Eric Matthew Wynos, 23, and Brianna Michelle McDowell, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 4

Mark Allen Buchanan, 51, and Michelle Rae Cox, 52, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Anthony William Dill, 40, and Marisa Dawn Burrow, 44, both of Prairie Grove

Collin Alan Harmon, 23, Lincoln, and Macy Nicole Holden, 24, Cane Hill

Kenneth Louis Kell, 49, and Maria Lea Barrun Vaguchay, 34, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Geoffrey Nicholson, 29, and Laura Ashley Kathryn Brown, 27, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Andrew Snyder, 22, and Annalee Jerri Odom, 24, both of Fayetteville

William Joel Stroud Jr., 43, and Tina Lynnette Culley, 42, both of Prairie Grove

Jan. 5

Ciriaco Calderon, 39, and Diana Carachure Mendoza, 32, both of Rogers

Ian Matthew Harkey, 25, and Jordan Alyson Shuster, 26, both of Fayetteville

Spencer Pierce Holt, 26, Rogers, and Kory Ann Allen, 27, Fayetteville

Cary Eugene Kelley, 46, and Robin Diane Vinson, 46, both of West Fork

Connor Patrick McClanahan, 21, and Madison Rose Shields, 22, both of Fayetteville

Ethan Osborne Neeley, 21, Winslow, and Denver Birch Squires, 20, Fayetteville

Jovanny Rafael Olivera Alcorta, 29, and Rosa Mateo Juan Marcos, 32, both of Springdale

Jan. 6

Walter Antonio Calderon, 48, and Leydi Evelin Flores Guzman, 27, both of Springdale

Michael Shaun Evans, 54, and Elise Mildred Wonnacott, 47, both of Winslow

Eugene Fourie Venter, 30, and Guadalupe Missiosury Alvarado Marin, 23, both of Bella Vista

Sue Quinn Winn, 51, and Carolyn Danielle Conry, 49, both of Oakland, Calif.

Jan. 7

Joey Lee Allen, 43, and Sherry Marie Cameron, 39, both of West Fork

Kenny Arredondo, 23, Irving, Texas, and Uriel Quezada Cabrera, 31, Fayetteville

Jackson Dee Combs, 33, and Mariia Kornilova, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jorge Luis Espinosa Hernandez, 48, and Martha Zambrano, 51, both of Springdale

Osvaldo Adonay Figueroa, 31, and Brenda Karen Alaniz, 32, both of Springdale

Charles Patrick Graham, 52, and Trena Michelle Hurston, 38, both of Elkins

Jan. 10

Marcos Dean Martinez, 44, and Jennifer Lauren Worrell, 39, both of Fayetteville

Rolando Millan, 42, and Brenda Cecilia Contreras-Rivas, 38, both of Springdale

Taiki Shibamoto, 25, and Analeigh Rose Ulrich, 24, both of Lowell

Baergen Emil Torgerson, 31, and Natalia Anna Krawczynska, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 11

Valentin Guadalupe Martinez, 34, and Ana Patricia Almanza Martinez, 35, both of Springdale

Fulgencio Medrano Ollervides, 40, and Rosaura Cintora Silva, 44, both of Springdale

Logan Joseph Stover, 31, and Morgan Elizabeth Starnes, 31, both of Springdale

Jan. 12

Danny Kijabot, 34, and Eolalynn Mwejenwa, 24, both of Springdale

Ramon Ignacio Linares Jr., 32, and Melvin Antonio Palacios Valladares, 32, both of Russellville

Bryce William Skordal, 37, and Jenna Marie Talbert, 27, both of Farmington

Karl Richard Waters, 52, and Kimberly Mechelle Colvert, 53, both of Springdale