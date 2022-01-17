Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Dec. 30
Derek Lee German, 23, and Rachel Lauren Cruzan, 22, both of Fayetteville
Haroun Kim, 24, and Hanh Thi Ngoc Nguyen, 27, both of Fayetteville
Robert Joshua Eran Lee, 38, and Bryeanna Rose Spain, 28, both of Farmington
Kenneth Wayne Palmore, 59, and Lila Marie Lewis, 57, both of Fayetteville
Justice Scott Preston, 26, and Brianna Melinda Partida, 25, both of Springdale
Brian Dewayne Puckett, 53, and Dawn Marie Boyd, 56, both of West Fork
Tyler Loren Reich, 26, and Amber Irene McCormick, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 31
John Carl Campbell, 84, and Barbara Sue Dunham, 83, both of Springdale
Audrey Leigh Culpepper, 19, and Tori Dawn Wardlaw, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Jacob Christopher Fisher, 22, Conway, and Morgan Elizabeth Maness, 23, Lewisville, Texas
Peyton Hart Fogleman, 29, and Machen Reese Beard, 27, both of Fayetteville
Gabriel Alan Grilli, 22, and Devan Star Spencer, 23, both of Fayetteville
John Wesley Henry, 42, and Lacy Gail Williams, 24, both of Van Buren
Mahlon Ross Moles, 48, Bella Vista, and Edith Waynette Davidian, 50, Elkins
Robert Jesse Jeremy Owens, 37, and Audrey Ann Montoya, 29, both of Neodesha, Kan.
Tobias Mason Pierce, 19, El Paso, Texas, and Abigail Esmeralda Fimbres, 19, Fayetteville
Justin David Richmond, 20, and Alexis Lane Davis, 18, both of Mena
Steven Aaron Spaulding Jr., 30, and Kristen Leigh Hopkins, 30, both of Fayetteville
Juan Alberto Vasquez Pacheco, 28, and Angela Lynn Perez, 27, both of Springdale
Eric Matthew Wynos, 23, and Brianna Michelle McDowell, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 4
Mark Allen Buchanan, 51, and Michelle Rae Cox, 52, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Anthony William Dill, 40, and Marisa Dawn Burrow, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Collin Alan Harmon, 23, Lincoln, and Macy Nicole Holden, 24, Cane Hill
Kenneth Louis Kell, 49, and Maria Lea Barrun Vaguchay, 34, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Geoffrey Nicholson, 29, and Laura Ashley Kathryn Brown, 27, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Andrew Snyder, 22, and Annalee Jerri Odom, 24, both of Fayetteville
William Joel Stroud Jr., 43, and Tina Lynnette Culley, 42, both of Prairie Grove
Jan. 5
Ciriaco Calderon, 39, and Diana Carachure Mendoza, 32, both of Rogers
Ian Matthew Harkey, 25, and Jordan Alyson Shuster, 26, both of Fayetteville
Spencer Pierce Holt, 26, Rogers, and Kory Ann Allen, 27, Fayetteville
Cary Eugene Kelley, 46, and Robin Diane Vinson, 46, both of West Fork
Connor Patrick McClanahan, 21, and Madison Rose Shields, 22, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Osborne Neeley, 21, Winslow, and Denver Birch Squires, 20, Fayetteville
Jovanny Rafael Olivera Alcorta, 29, and Rosa Mateo Juan Marcos, 32, both of Springdale
Jan. 6
Walter Antonio Calderon, 48, and Leydi Evelin Flores Guzman, 27, both of Springdale
Michael Shaun Evans, 54, and Elise Mildred Wonnacott, 47, both of Winslow
Eugene Fourie Venter, 30, and Guadalupe Missiosury Alvarado Marin, 23, both of Bella Vista
Sue Quinn Winn, 51, and Carolyn Danielle Conry, 49, both of Oakland, Calif.
Jan. 7
Joey Lee Allen, 43, and Sherry Marie Cameron, 39, both of West Fork
Kenny Arredondo, 23, Irving, Texas, and Uriel Quezada Cabrera, 31, Fayetteville
Jackson Dee Combs, 33, and Mariia Kornilova, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jorge Luis Espinosa Hernandez, 48, and Martha Zambrano, 51, both of Springdale
Osvaldo Adonay Figueroa, 31, and Brenda Karen Alaniz, 32, both of Springdale
Charles Patrick Graham, 52, and Trena Michelle Hurston, 38, both of Elkins
Jan. 10
Marcos Dean Martinez, 44, and Jennifer Lauren Worrell, 39, both of Fayetteville
Rolando Millan, 42, and Brenda Cecilia Contreras-Rivas, 38, both of Springdale
Taiki Shibamoto, 25, and Analeigh Rose Ulrich, 24, both of Lowell
Baergen Emil Torgerson, 31, and Natalia Anna Krawczynska, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 11
Valentin Guadalupe Martinez, 34, and Ana Patricia Almanza Martinez, 35, both of Springdale
Fulgencio Medrano Ollervides, 40, and Rosaura Cintora Silva, 44, both of Springdale
Logan Joseph Stover, 31, and Morgan Elizabeth Starnes, 31, both of Springdale
Jan. 12
Danny Kijabot, 34, and Eolalynn Mwejenwa, 24, both of Springdale
Ramon Ignacio Linares Jr., 32, and Melvin Antonio Palacios Valladares, 32, both of Russellville
Bryce William Skordal, 37, and Jenna Marie Talbert, 27, both of Farmington
Karl Richard Waters, 52, and Kimberly Mechelle Colvert, 53, both of Springdale