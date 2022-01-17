Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 3

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation of a certified food protection manager. Four cartons of shell eggs stored on a shelf over shelves containing sliced meats and lettuce. Employee wearing a beaded bracelet and rings. Muffin to-go containers stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Onyx Coffee Lab

2418 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Service sink fill hose is connected to faucet head without a back flow prevention device installed (the hose end is in the sink basin).

Noncritical violations: Containers of refrigerated chia bowls for customer self service lack adequate labeling. Working knives and scoop are stored in a container of sanitizing solution between uses.

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

1214 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mechanical ware-washer chlorine solution concentration is at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Resendiz Enterprises

121 W. Township St., Suite 18, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Containers of cooked brown beans for customer self service are prepared at home.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification certificate is not displayed.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington

Critical violations: Diced ham at 46 degrees and potato salad at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No date marking on food processed in a plant. No documentation of a certified food protection manager

The Beer Keg

50 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bodily fluid cleanup procedure is not available. New owner of existing establishment operating without a valid permit.

Jan. 4

Alebrijes Taqueria

3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Onions in the prep table and ambient temperature in the prep table refrigerator was 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility has just opened and needs time to take the certified food protection manager course. The hot water in the bathroom does not get above 85 degrees. No consumer advisory disclosure. No test strips.

American Drive In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Observed soft serve mix at 44 degrees in the front small refrigerator. The refrigerator also had to much food stored in a small refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No date marking on salad dressings removed from the bulk container. Employee preparing food without a hair restraint. Bottom of freezer has debris that needs to be cleaned out. Leaves and other debris were on the floors of the outside bathrooms.

Bobo's Ribbon Ice

4155 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 50, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A small bag of custard is stored in the front handwashing basin.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify manager is food manager certified. Unable to verify establishment has written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid event. A covered container of marinating uncooked chicken is stored on the floor in the back food preparation area. Retail food permit expired 12/30/2021.

Pesto Cafe

1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Caesar dressing is prepared with raw shell eggs and lacks consumer advisory disclosure/reminder.

Noncritical violations: Establishment lacks a written procedure for cleanup of bodily fluid release event. Retail food permit expired 9/30/2021. Handwashing in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Target

3545 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cloth wiping cloths are stored in handwashing sink basin in warewashing area.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in warewashing area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Ying's Hmong Chinese

2307 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager is not food protection manager certified. Establishment lacks written procedure for bodily fluid cleanup.

Jan. 5

Club Vision

402 S. Thompson St., Suite 2, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to a bodily fluid release event.

La Media Luna

2135 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler cooked ground beef and cooked chicken, prepared yesterday, do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, food protection manager certification was not available. Cleanup procedures are not available. Food employee is wearing bracelet. Retail food permit expired 10/31/2020.

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager is no longer working at the facility. Facility does not have documentation to indicate the time food is removed from temperature control. No written procedures for using time as a public health control in place. The used gravy serving utensils were stored on a tray. The posted permit expired on Nov. 30, 2021.

Ole Tyme Donuts-Restaurant

2403 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager/owner indicated that he has one person with the certified food protection manager, but document not available at time of the inspection. Cleanup procedures for bodily fluids event is not available at time of the inspection. Temperature of water in handwashing sink is 125 degrees, it is too hot, food employee cannot do the correct procedure of hand washing. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Subway

3245 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Subway

2111A Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Document of cleanup procedures for bodily fluid event is not available at time of the inspection. Some floor tiles are cracked in back room of food preparation area. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Jan. 6

Aldi's

2009 S. Thompson St. Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cleanup procedures are not available.

Arsaga's

481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee filled wiping cloth storage container in the back food preparation area handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification though an accredited program. Establishment lacks clean-up procedures for bodily fluid event. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Chihuahua Mexican Grill

88 N. Centennial Ave., Suite 1, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Ci Ci's Pizza

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Cronuts-Donuts

1486 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events.

Eureka Pizza

3973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can opener blade has buildup of food residues.

Herman's Ribhouse

2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Establishment does not have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events.

Ozark Lane's Cafe

2300-B N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup lacks a lid that is stored on food container storage rack.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program. Establishment lacks a written procedure for bodily fluids release event. Ceiling air vent shrouds in food preparation area lack cleaning.

Pig Trail By Pass Cafe

4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins

Critical violations: At time of inspection current staff had no food safety certification.

Noncritical violations: Coils on condenser unit in the walk-in cooler had buildup of debris.

Sabor

660 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Walmart Deli-Bakery

660 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, documentation of certified food protection manager is not available.

Jan. 7

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 112, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

Kum & Go

1010 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Half eaten pizza on the counter top, cut up bananas and apples are on the counter for employees to eat.

Noncritical violations: No instructions were available for employees when there is bodily fluid release event clean-up.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: In the walk-in cooler following items temped at: chile relleno at 47 degrees, ground beef cooked at 46 degrees, raw shrimp at 46 degrees, raw chicken at 46 degrees, cheese at 46 degrees, salsa at 46 degrees and cooked chicken at 45 degrees. Bucket with chemical sanitizer with wiping cloths does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Thee certified food protection managers identified, but document is not available at time of the inspection. Cleanup procedures not available for employees to follow for bodily fluid release events. Test strips are not available to check chlorine in dish washing machine. Area / floor around garbage dumpster is not clean / food debris. Garbage dumpsters lid are open. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Nutrition Blast

3277 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sign was visible at the time of inspection for bodily fluid cleanup event. Hand towels are located in the cupboard and not available for use without contaminating clean hands.

Sumiya Club

812 N. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No instructions were available for employees when there is bodily fluid release event cleanup. Retail food permit has expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 3 -- Conoco Express, 610 N. Thompson, Springdale; Family Dollar, 1302 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington

Jan. 4 -- Butterflies and Frogs, 3675 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Dollar General Store, 2108 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Little Martians Learning Center, 1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Walgreens, 3251 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Jan. 5 -- Coyle Restaurant, 661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove; Kum & Go, 500 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Mary's Natural Foods, 220 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Prairie Grove High School, 500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale

Jan. 7 -- Casey's General Store, 2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale