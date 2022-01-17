Winter storm wallops Southeast





ATLANTA -- A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, razing trees and fences and coating roads with ice.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols were reporting hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.

More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were cancelled -- more than 90% of the airport's Sunday schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

Winter Storm Izzy dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of western North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S., said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.





First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a spokesman for the North Carolina Highway Patrol, said that by mid-afternoon, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service. Two people died Sunday when their car drove off the road and into trees in a median east of Raleigh.

Outages, which had ballooned to a 250,000 customers earlier in the day, stood at around 150,000 customers by Sunday night, according to poweroutage.us. North Carolina was hardest hit, peaking at some 90,000 outages. Parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida also lost power.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with 118 mph winds struck southwest Florida. The weather service said the tornado was on the ground for almost two miles with a maximum path width of 125 yards. Thirty mobile homes were destroyed and 51 had major damage. Three minor injuries were reported.

Virginia State Police said traffic came to a standstill Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab of the truck disconnected from the trailer. Two additional accidents occurred in the traffic backup, one with minor injuries.





In Tennessee, there were multiple reports of abandoned and wrecked cars on snow-covered roads.

The storm system could cause hazardous driving conditions over a large portion of the eastern U.S. through Monday as the wet roadways refreeze in southern states and the storm turns and moves northward through the Mid-Atlantic states and New England.

Six to 13 inches of snow was expected in parts of east-central Ohio and western Pennsylvania from Sunday afternoon. Frigid temperatures lingered across New England on Sunday, with wind chills in northern Vermont reported at -27 Fahrenheit.

Information for this article was contributed by Dave Porter, Jeff Martin, Rebecca Reynolds, Terry Spencer, Ron Todt, Kim Chandler and Collin Binkley of The Associated Press.

A driver navigates an icy road as a winter storm moves through the area in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



A salt truck spreads brine on the road as a winter storm moves through the area near Durham, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



Snow plows remove snow and ice from Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



This image provided by Virginia State Police shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Culpeper County at Alanthus Rd. near Route 29, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Virginia State Police via AP)



Drivers navigate hazardous conditions on Interstate 85/40 as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



Vehicles use a stretch of Interstate 85/40 during hazardous driving conditions as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



A tornado ripped through the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., destroying homes and causing damage on Sunday Jan, 16, 2022. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)



Drivers navigate hazardous road condions as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)











