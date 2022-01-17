Worse to come, says U.S.' top doc

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Saturday that the omicron surge of coronavirus cases had not yet peaked nationally, saying that the next few weeks would be very difficult in many parts of the country as hospitalizations and deaths rise.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Murthy noted the "good news" of the plateaus and drops in known cases in the Northeast, especially in New York City and New Jersey.

But "the challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace," he said, adding that "we shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days."

"The next few weeks will be tough," he said.

The highly contagious omicron variant has fueled an explosive surge of known cases, with an average of more than 800,000 new cases a day reported Saturday, according to a New York Times database.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, also expressed concerns that the next several weeks would overwhelm hospitals and staff.

"Right now, we're at about 150,000 people in the hospital with covid," he said on "Fox News Sunday." "That's more than we've ever had. I expect those numbers to get substantially higher."

Murthy and Jha agreed that the omicron surge will get worse.

"We just don't have the staffing. That is going to be a challenge for many weeks ahead," Jha said.

Murthy said: "This is a tough time. It's going to be a tough few weeks, but we will get through it."

In addition, omicron has brought into sharp relief the long-standing lack of adequate testing supplies, with consumers now depleting pharmacies of costly rapid tests -- a boxed set of two tests ranges from $14 to $24 -- and creating long lines at testing sites.

The federal government has promised to distribute 1 billion rapid at-home coronavirus tests to Americans, limiting each household to request four free tests.

New federal rules require private insurers to cover up to eight at-home tests per member a month. But with the test orders and reimbursement processes hampered by delays, Americans will probably not have tests in hand for weeks, which may be too late in some places where demand is high as infections spread.

"We've ordered too few testing kits, so our testing capacity has continued to lag behind each wave," Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser to former President Donald Trump, said on ABC's "This Week." "It's too little and too late, but noteworthy for the next wave."

Although many people infected with omicron have had no or mild symptoms, others -- especially those who were not vaccinated and those with chronic conditions -- suffered more serious illnesses that were already overwhelming hospitals in some states late last year.

Biden was also dealt a blow from the Supreme Court, which last week blocked the centerpiece of his push to get more people vaccinated, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.

"Well, the news about the workplace requirement being blocked was very disappointing," Murthy said. "It was a setback for public health. Because what these requirements ultimately are helpful for is not just protecting the community at large, but making our workplaces safer for workers as well as for customers."

Glenn Youngkin, the new Republican governor of Virginia, said he was disappointed the court let a separate rule take effect requiring shots for workers in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid payments from the federal government.

"The Supreme Court has ruled and so we're going to have to go to work to make sure that we don't have a further depletion of the resources that are in our hospital system," Youngkin said on Fox.

Reflecting the position of many Republican governors, Youngkin on his first day in office on Saturday reversed a vaccine mandate for state employees and allowed parents to decide whether children should mask in schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally acknowledged this month cloth masks do not offer as much protection as a surgical mask or respirator, which some experts have urged the agency to recommend for the general public.

"The White House needs to get its messaging discipline together," Jha said. "It would be enormously helpful to the American people if that messaging was more consistent."

VACCINATIONS AT LOW

The number of new people getting the covid-19 vaccine is at one of the lowest points since the rollout began, according to a review of the latest U.S. government data.

Nearly 63% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, but only 38% of those have received a booster shot, which some have argued should be the new definition of full vaccination.

The CDC has not changed the definition of full vaccination, but said recently it considers three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's vaccines to be "up-to-date," as well as Johnson & Johnson's shots with a second dose, preferably of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

"Please, please get vaccinated," Murthy said on ABC, issuing a reminder that the shots still provide good protection against severe illness. "It's still not too late."

While millions of doses are being administered each week, the majority of those are now booster shots for people who have already gotten their first round of injections. Vaccination rates are high in many major cities, but remain low in other parts of the country -- with little sign of increase.

Significant errors in the CDC's vaccination data mean that any analysis is likely inexact.

The number of people getting their first shot is overstated and those fully vaccinated are undercounted. But the broad trend points to a decline in new vaccinations and a large share of people not fully vaccinated in vast parts of the country.

Officials at the state and federal levels have tried everything from free beer, cash and impassioned pleas to get people on board. In many places, they've succeeded.

In New York City, for example, 74% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the city's health department. In Florida, the state reports that Miami-Dade County has a vaccination rate close to 90%.

Numbers from the CDC differ slightly from local reports, because of data errors and because the agency uses different population numbers to calculate percentages.

But in other places, no amount of gimmicks or prizes, or the fear of getting sick, seems able to move the rates.

In West Virginia, 44% of the population hasn't been fully vaccinated. In Mississippi and Alabama, more than half of people haven't been fully vaccinated. And in many counties within those states, the share of people who haven't completed a full course of the one- or two-dose vaccine is much higher.

On Thursday, about 387,000 boosters were given in the U.S., compared with 289,000 first or second doses, according to a seven-day average of CDC data. The divide is even sharper in less-vaccinated places. In Louisiana and West Virginia, about 60% of doses are booster shots and first shots are near their low points.

In places with high rates of vaccination, that trend would be a good thing.

It means that health workers have vaccinated so much of the population that boosters are the only type of doses needed. But in less-vaccinated places, it means that health workers are struggling to convert vaccine holdouts.

The White House said it would work to persuade companies to enact their own, private vaccinate-or-test mandates.

Biden "will continue to call on businesses to immediately join those who have already stepped up, including one third of Fortune 100 companies, to institute vaccination requirements," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Not every company appears to be receptive. On Friday, General Electric Co. suspended its vaccinate-or-test policy after the ruling.

In many places with low vaccination rates, one of the biggest motivators to get inoculated has been fear, particularly amid surges of cases.

Past waves of the virus have been followed by upticks in vaccination. During this omicron-driven wave, however, there is little sign of any corresponding surge of new vaccinations in those places.

Information for this article was contributed by Sabrina Imbler of The New York Times and by Ian Fisher, Chris Strohm and Drew Armstrong of Bloomberg News (TNS).