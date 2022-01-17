It seems to me that there is a lot of confusion and disagreement about what direction our country is headed as we face down year three of the pandemic.

It is often difficult to focus on the biggest issues when there are so many quarrels about smaller ones. Let's try to boil things down to a few big ones we are all facing.

Forget about whether Donald Trump is the evil son of Satan or the next messiah of the right. Forget about whether the 2020 election was stolen. The main issue when the smoke clears is that we no longer have a functioning Congress.

The branch of government that is supposed to balance the authority of the executive branch and answer directly to the constituents it allegedly serves is paralyzed. Neither political party is ultimately interested in the welfare of our people, but is mostly focused on maintaining its power. And the leaders of both parties think that raising huge piles of money from any source available will allow them to do this.

If Congress was the portrait of Dorian Gray, it would never age.

The argument about climate change will soon be over. It's pretty obvious that the powerful corporations who are basically running Congress are only interested in the short-term profits they garner by avoiding paying the environmental piper. But Mother Nature has other ideas about how to win this debate.

Very soon, probably in what is left of my life, mankind will simply be overwhelmed by climate-related catastrophes. How many huge forest fires, hurricanes, super tornadoes, freak heat waves, tsunamis, major blizzards and devastating floods will it take to get our attention? Go ask any actuary at any major insurance company what he or she thinks.

One to two percent of our population has as much wealth as the rest of us. We used to hear the phrase "upward mobility" to describe the regular and phenomenal growth of incomes by the middle class in the U.S. No longer. Wages and salaries are stagnant overall and now we are facing the first real inflation in decades.

The federal government is robbing Peter to pay Paul, and the tax base is shrinking. We are investing mostly in defense and not in the infrastructure. This is not just about fixing potholes. Soon we will be having major bridges collapsing. Public transportation and commercial rail/trucking will be in jeopardy. The pandemic "bottlenecks" in the supply chain exposed major weaknesses in our distribution system.

Meanwhile, a larger portion of people is edging into the poverty zone. We have plenty of food, yet many are starving. If these trends are not reversed, we are heading for violent class warfare. Don't think it cannot happen here, folks.

Let's get back to the pandemic. It really doesn't matter if you think mask mandates and vaccination mandates are unconstitutional, unreasonable, or merely optional. The covid virus can kill or maim you. It can kill or maim your loved ones. It has already killed over 800,000 people (and that's just the ones that got counted). That is about 400,000 more deaths than the U.S. experienced in World War II combat. And covid deaths are still going up.

Let's just start to think of it as the zombie apocalypse. You know, like one of the many recent movies and television fantasy shows. If you know where the zombies are, don't go there. If you must go close to them, keep your distance, put your good running shoes on, take all possible precautions, and plan an escape route. Think, "if covid was a zombie, it could catch me and either kill me or turn me into a zombie."

Gee, if only we had a vaccine against zombies.

There is a worldwide trend toward "populism." The new populism looks a lot like the 1930s when the world was responding to the Great Depression and the awful economic conditions after World War I for certain European countries.

It seems many people are voting for autocratic leadership because they want to simplify things; they think it will make their lives better by ending all the political conflict between progressives and conservatives. Think Mussolini, Hitler, Franco, and Stalin. Yep. Those guys worked things out, all right.

If we don't hit the pause button on our brand of adversarial and bitter politics, then we may find out that Jan. 6, 2021 was just the beginning of the end of our democracy.

This may or may not be a complete list. But any one of these can and will ruin us if we do not start finding solutions PDQ.

Boyd Ward, who lives in Mayflower, is a retired executive, author, and blogger.