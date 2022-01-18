ARDOT worker struck, killed by car on I-30 in Little Rock

Arkansas State Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Little Rock that killed an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8 p.m., the worker was on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive putting up a road closure sign when the worker was struck and fatally injured, Transportation Department spokesman Dave Parker said.

State police investigators were on the scene by 10 p.m. when it was not immediately clear if the driver had fled, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. The initial report of the crash stated that the driver fled, he said.

“That’s the early version of what we’re working with, and as we know, that sometimes changes from minute to minute,” Sadler said.