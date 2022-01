Mountainburg, circa 1945: The postcard was sold by the Jungleland Zoo, the attraction on U.S. 71 seen in Saturday's feature. The man tossing the horseshoe is Bob Burns, a native of Van Buren who became famous with a hillbilly routine, first on radio and then in movies. No indication is given as to the occasion pictured, but it could well have been from one of his films.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203