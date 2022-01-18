Sections
Authorities recover body of kayaker reported missing from Hot Springs Village

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:54 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Authorities have recovered the body of the kayaker who was reported missing Sunday after his kayak capsized on Lake DeSoto, the Hot Springs Village Police Department said.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Hot Springs Fire Department dive team recovered the body of Andrew Maestas, police said.

Officers were dispatched Sunday just before 1 p.m. about two capsized kayaks on the lake, according to a Facebook post from police.

Upon arrival, two residents, one in a kayak and another in a boat, were assisting a female to shore, police said.

Her male companion could not be located, and multiple agencies assisted with the search that began Sunday, police said.

