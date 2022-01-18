China's leader urges global cooperation

GENEVA -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of covid-19 vaccines to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality."

Xi touted China's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development in the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held after the group put off its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, because of the pandemic.

Efforts to battle the global outbreak that has claimed more than 5.5 million lives and upended the world economy and climate change were prominent themes Monday.

Xi, who hasn't left China since the coronavirus emerged in early 2020, said his country has exported more than 2 billion doses of its vaccines to more than 120 countries and international institutions. He announced plans to provide an additional 1 billion, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and an extra 150 million to Southeast Asia.

By comparison, managers of the U.N.-backed Covax program to ship vaccines to developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion doses.

Xi touched on standard themes from previous international addresses, including responding to trading partners' complaints by promising to open China's state-dominated economy wider to private and foreign competition.

His comments come as tensions between the United States and China have simmered over issues including Taiwan, intellectual property, trade, human rights and the South China Sea.

"We need to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes," Xi said through a translator. "Protectionism and unilateralism can protect no one. ... Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to the tide of history" -- terms Beijing has used to describe U.S. policy and actions.

"A zero-sum approach that enlarges one's own gain at the expense of others will not help," he added. "The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation."

Xi said China "stands ready to work with" other governments on climate change but announced no new initiatives and offered no resources. He said it was up to developed countries to provide money and technology.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took up the environment in his address, pledging his country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

India's growth in the next 25 years will be "green and clean, and also sustainable and reliable," he said, stressing its commitment to solar power.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ratcheted up his concerns about the use of coal -- both China and India are big users -- in his call for "real climate action in developing countries."

"Emissions must fall, but they continue to rise," he said, appealing for debt relief for developing countries needing help weaning themselves off coal.

Guterres pointed to his call for "coalitions" to help foster a clean energy transition, highlighting U.S.-Chinese efforts to provide China with "adequate technologies" to accelerate that shift.

"India doesn't like the coalition, but India has accepted several bilateral forms of support, and I've been in close contact with the U.S., U.K. and several other countries to make sure that there's a strong project to support India," he said.

Guterres said the past two years had shown that the world needs to cooperate to halt climate change, achieve global economic recovery and beat the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald, Maria Cheng, Sheikh Saaliq and Frank Jordans of The Associated Press.