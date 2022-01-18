Courthouse to stay closed this week

The Jefferson County Courthouse will remain closed through Friday due to covid and will reopen on Monday. The county road department will also be closed this week due to covid, according to a news release.

The courthouse was closed to the public last week because of a spike in covid infections and to sanitize the facility, officials said.

Federal retiree association to meet

The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 287, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Tanya Cater, a public affairs specialist from the Social Security Administration, will discuss survivors' benefits, according to a news release.

Participants should wear masks and members are asked to invite others to attend. Waymond Meins is the NARFE chapter president.

2 groups to host job fair for veterans

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Central Region Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, current military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

DAV's National Employment Director Jeff Hall and Assistant National Employment Director Rob Lougee, combat-injured and disabled Army veterans of the Persian Gulf War, are available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, employment-related resources, and job opportunities. To arrange an interview, call (859) 442-2055.

To register for the job fair and access additional free resources for veterans and their families, visit jobs.dav.org.