Duggar lawsuit settlement conference set for February in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Duggar sisters are scheduled to take part in a lawsuit settlement conference Feb. 10, according to the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court.

Magistrate Judge Christy D. Comstock will preside over the conference.

The suit's trial is scheduled for April.

Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar filed suit in 2017 with numerous claims against Springdale officials over the release of documents to In Touch magazine concerning an investigation over accusations their oldest brother, Josh Duggar, had molested the girls when they were minors.

The claims and defendants were narrowed down to Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff's Office; Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney; and former Police Chief Kathy O'Kelley over the public disclosure of private facts, according to the court filings.

The first trial, scheduled for December, was postponed due to Josh Duggar's criminal trial on child porn charges. He was found guilty.



