Experienced leaderGuess back to work

Jerry Guess is in his 70s and starts a new job today. Hard to imagine but true.

Most recently, he was with the Watson Chapel School District but announced his departure last year, and he was gone by mid-year, when the new fiscal year started.

When he was leaving Watson Chapel, he would never say he was done with education, and it would appear that he doesn't know how to say it.

Now, he's gone to work for the Sheridan School District, where he will be the interim superintendent until the end of June. That district's board is on the outs with its current superintendent, so in comes Guess to save the day until the board can find a permanent replacement.

As you can imagine, Guess has been around the block a few times. He's had more than four decades in education. Before Watson Chapel, Guess was at the Camden Fairview School District for many years, where he wore a lot of hats, including 13 years as superintendent.

In 2011, he was appointed the superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District, and in 2008, he was voted superintendent of the year by the Arkansas Association of School Administrators.

When Guess came to Watson Chapel, the district was having a tough go of it. His job was to stabilize the finances, and improve the district's academic standing.

He made progress in both areas, and exited the stage because he knew that the district needed new facilities. And he knew that to pay for those utilities, there would need to be a millage increase -- those are rarely easy to pass these days.

To make that happen, the district needed a superintendent who would be there for the long haul, not someone who was getting however close to hanging it up.

That type of selfless leadership is hard to find. But Guess is an old hand at this, and he positioned Watson Chapel for a good run into the future.

Sheridan does not appear to be in dire straits, but Guess' firm hand on the tiller will be much appreciated as that district itself looks to its own future.

Good luck to Mr. Guess.

It was fortunate for Watson Chapel that you were available to help out a few years ago, and we imagine it will be fortunate for Sheridan that you came along when you did. Some people head to retirement as soon as it's available. Guess is a testament to why it's a good thing that a few old soldiers hang around a little longer.