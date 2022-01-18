Follow live: Razorbacks host South Carolina

15:56, 1H - Arkansas 11, South Carolina 8

Jaylin Williams had a great opening sequence to this game. He's active around the rim and has 7 points and 1 rebound.

Williams is 14 of his last 15 at the free throw line the last three games. Prior to this stretch he was 16 of 33.

JD Notae and Davonte Davis each have a bucket in the early going as well.

South Carolina will be at the line when play resumes. Notae picked up a foul on a Gamecocks midrange jumper to send us to the first media timeout.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman will be back on the sideline for tonight's game. He missed one game after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last Thursday.

Williams is looking to record his fourth consecutive double-double. He is currently No. 2 in SEC-only games in defensive rebound rate, according to KenPom data.

Notae, who is averaging 21.3 points per game in league play, is 6 of 8 on top-of-the-key threes against SEC competition. He is 9 of his last 21 beyond the arc.

Kamani Johnson, who injured his ankle in Arkansas' loss at Texas A&M, will not play in tonight's game. It will be the third conference game he has missed.

South Carolina's starters: James Reese V, Erik Stevenson, Devin Carter, Wildens Leveque and Keyshawn Bryant.

No team in the SEC has struggled to score the basketball like the Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) since league play got underway.

According to KenPom, South Carolina ranks last in the conference in six key categories, including offensive efficiency (87.6), turnover percentage (26.2%) and two-point field goal percentage (44.7%). South Carolina has topped 66 points once in four games.

Stevenson and Reese are the team’s top perimeter threats having knocked down 28 and 29 threes, respectively. Reese has connected on 38.2% of his attempts while Stevenson is 9 of 22 (40.9%) beyond the arc in SEC games.

South Carolina can be stingy defensively. It holds the 40th-best defensive efficiency mark in the country (95.1), per KenPom.