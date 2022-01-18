Gentry High School going virtual for rest of this week





GENTRY -- Gentry High School will shift to remote learning Wednesday through Friday due to the effects of covid-19 in the community, according to a letter Gentry Superintendent Terrie Metz sent to parents Tuesday.

This includes a pause of all the school's athletic activities until in-person classes resume Monday, Metz said.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, and it comes after careful consideration of the numbers of staff and students who are currently impacted by COVID," she said.

Gentry High School has about 466 students in grades 9-12, according to state data.

Each of Gentry's other schools will continue with on-site instruction at this time.

High school students will follow the alternative method of instruction plan during these remote learning days. The school's library will be open each day for any student who needs a place to access technology to complete their school work, Metz said.

The School District on Friday reported 36 people among its 1,765 students and staff members districtwide had tested positive for covid-19 last week, according to the district's covid-19 dashboard.

The Siloam Springs and Huntsville school districts are among the Northwest Arkansas public-school districts in remote learning mode today.



