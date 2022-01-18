



Happy birthday (Jan. 18): What is really yours has and will always be yours. As for the rest, your hard work and tenacity pay off. You'll be drawn to an unfamiliar situation that is nonetheless a natural fit; you were meant to be a part of this scene. The care you give to relationships will shine in the world; a loved one will make you proud.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the proverb goes, "If you have given nothing, ask for nothing." You'll get a request from someone who should not be asking for anything from you — but you won't be sorry for giving anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your secrets are safe with you, and yours is the only name on the list today. Keep the inner world on lock. Even sharing what seems silly and harmless could be problematic because things will get twisted in the retelling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Comfort is something you haven't had a lot of lately, so savor these moments when the prevailing feeling is that everything is going to be OK.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The way to build a support system is to be a beam in someone else's framework. It doesn't have to be that organized a situation — just coming together and figuring out how it fits will come quite naturally. Together you'll be stronger.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The planning stage is half the fun. Imagine the opportunity you wished for is finally knocking at your door. Do you have everything you need to meet the challenge? Get ready for what's surely coming.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People tell you things that are hard to wrap your head around — not lies, exactly, yet you're not sure how much credence to give the story. Think of it as entertainment. Suspend disbelief.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Friendly cooperation with others will be necessary for you to reach your goal. Keep introducing yourself to new people. You have yet to meet the one who will help you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some of the rules you live by are imposed by society but the ones that govern most of your life were made by you. Revisit a few of them today to decide if they still apply.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Things have a way of getting overly complicated unless you are vigilant about keeping it simple. You will succeed in straight-forward missions that involve but a few steps.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tried-and-true methods will always be there to employ. Today brings a chance to try something new. Even if it doesn't work as well, you'll be better for taking part in the experiment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your curiosity will be stirred by tales of peril, glamour and adventure. The more you learn about other lives, the greater your appreciation will be for the comforts of your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unlike some you know, you are happy to shine when it's your turn but don't always have to be the center of attention. People thoroughly enjoy your presence, which involves the perfect balance of give and take.

DIRECTION CHANGE FOR URANUS

Mercury and Venus are still retrograde, but Uranus gives us a break, bailing on the idea that surprises are best delivered without rhyme or reason. After all, what could be more delightful than a reasonable, rhyming surprise? We also welcome the return of poetic justice and tidy endings wrapped up with the moral of the story.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m desperately in love with a Cancer woman. We’ve eaten lunch together and I’ve gotten to know her pretty well, but what she mostly wants to talk about with me is her ex-boyfriend who she still sometimes sees and is all hung up on. I’d like to ask her out, but I don’t know if she’ll say yes and I’m afraid that it will ruin the connection we already have. What should I do? I’m a Scorpio.”

A: You are in a terrible position with this Cancer woman, considering that you want to date her. You’ve already established yourself as a crying shoulder, a role that should go to friends and therapists. For most it would be difficult to turn her perception around and switch up your role, but you’re a Scorpio — the sign of transformation — so you’ll manage it. Stop being available and friendly. Be nice but keep your distance. Start dating someone else and make sure she sees you with this person. When you finally make contact again, flirt and show your attraction to her immediately — but keep it light and short. Be the first to leave. Have a few flirtatious encounters like this before you finally ask her out.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Widely considered the greatest leading man of the Golden Hollywood era, Cary Grant was among the 20th century’s most famous entertainers. The classic Capricorn is still much beloved and often referenced for his timeless sense of style. Grant was born when the sun and Mercury were in classy Capricorn, and Venus, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune were in sophisticated Sagittarius.



