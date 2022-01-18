How it's done elsewhere

Speaking of how other governments handle covid, here's a much different take from another world:

According to a CNN story, the government of the Red Chinese in Beijing rushed to lock down a building after an employee therein tested positive for omicron on Saturday.

They shut the building, locked it up good and tight. The people caught inside were not allowed to leave and were subject to compulsory covid testing. The building, reports say, was sealed with no advance warning. And that was just the one building. According to the report:

"After the woman's case was confirmed, authorities sprang into action, imposing uncompromising snap lockdowns--trapping people in places such as office blocks--and extensive contact tracing and testing in high-risk areas.

"The residential compound where the confirmed case lives is just 15 minutes' drive from Olympic Park. The entire community has since been sealed off while people get tested and authorities conduct environmental sampling. CNN staff who drove past the complex over the weekend saw large barriers in place to prevent anybody from coming or going."

That is certainly one way to handle things. But Americans might consider it poor form.