• Jim Justice, the 70-year-old governor of West Virginia, said there's "no point in acting macho" and that covid-19 is "really tough stuff" giving him a headache and high fever despite being fully vaccinated, as he resumed his weekly briefings six days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

• Star Jones Lugo, the lawyer and television personality, has been picked by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad, a government agency that works to safeguard sites of historic significance to the U.S. in Europe.

• Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Ga., called it disappointing to "hit the pause button," as he announced that the opening of the city's new $140 million sports and concert arena has been delayed until early February because of the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain problems.

• Gerald Hoffman, 54, and Sheila Phillips, 57, both face evidence-tampering charges in the fatal shooting of a Galena, Mo., man who investigators said was killed in Missouri's Stone County before his body was found along a rural road in Dade County.

• Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 68, the president of Mexico, is again holding morning news conferences after isolating a week for his second coronavirus infection, attributing his recovery to what he described as the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant.

• Christian Pinnen, a history and political science associate professor at Mississippi College in Clinton, was given the Mississippi Historical Society's top prize for his book, "Complexion of Empire in Natchez: Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands."

• Alpha Conde, 83, the former president of Guinea, has flown to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment of an unspecified illness after spending more than four months in the custody of the military junta that overthrew him, airport witnesses said.

• Jon Peterson, chief of SeaWorld Orlando's Manatee Rescue Team, said everything had to be "executed flawlessly" to fly four juvenile manatees to Ohio's Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for rehabilitation, making room at SeaWorld to treat more of the threatened sea mammals that have been dying in Florida at an alarming rate.