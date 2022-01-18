Lady Lions match longest streak of season, top Bethune-Cookman

Four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff players scored in double figures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but defense took center stage at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Sade Hudson collected 5 steals to go with 14 points and Khadijah Brown blocked 6 shots to go with 12 points and 10 rebounds, as both came off the bench to help the Lady Lions win their fourth straight game, 73-56 over Bethune-Cookman University on Monday in the schools' first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference meeting.

"We try to score off our defense," said Hudson, the senior transfer from the University of Tennessee at Martin who helped UAPB outscore B-CU 30-6 off turnovers. "We really lack in those areas, but I think we're getting better. As a leader on the floor, I feel like if I push the intensity on defense, my team will follow behind me."

UAPB (8-8, 4-2 SWAC) matched its longest winning streak of the season, having knocked off Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M universities on the road and Florida A&M University on Saturday. The Lady Lions beat the University of Southern Mississippi, Southeast Missouri State University, Arkansas Baptist College and Tulane University from Nov. 26-Dec. 4, with three of those games away from Pine Bluff.

That streak also marked the last time UAPB had a winning record (4-3).

"I think coming together, sharing the ball and just being a regular team -- most teams don't know how to come together -- I think that's the big thing for us," Hudson said. "We're sisters."

Zaay Green had 15 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds to lead the Lady Lions. Takaylyn Busby added 13 points, and Maya Peat (4 points) pulled down 10 rebounds to extend her streak of 10 or more to four games.

Brown, who had four straight double-digit rebound games during the last winning streak, earned her fifth double-double game in points and rebounds. Joyce Kennerson neared a double-double for UAPB with 9 points and 8 boards.

Tania White led Bethune-Cookman (3-12, 1-4) with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Tatum Hayes added 14 points off the bench.

GAME OF RUNS

Bethune-Cookman led by as much as 17-9 with 8:38 left before halftime with the help of four 3-pointers. The Wildcats were ahead 22-15 at the 6:04 mark before the Lady Lions' backcourt engineered their fast-break game off turnovers to build a 26-4 run into the third quarter. UAPB led 33-26 at halftime.

"I think we did a really good job anticipating and getting steals and capitalizing off that," Hudson said.

Bethune-Cookman pulled within 63-57 with 5:11 left, but Busby sank a 3-point shot and scored off a steal to fizzle out the Wildcats' comeback effort.

"I definitely know this team is capable of putting the ball in the net," Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said. "But tonight was a night we wanted to focus on our defense and get stops. I tell the kids all the time; it doesn't matter how many times you can make that ball go through the net, you've got to be able to stop somebody else from scoring. Forcing them into 26 turnovers is kind of a staple of what we want to try to do."

UAPB committed 12 turnovers.

OTHER STATS

UAPB overcame a 27-for-64 (42.2%) night from the floor and struggled to connect from the 3-point arc (3 for 14). The Lady Lions made 16 of 25 free throws.

The Wildcats shot 19 for 51 (37.3%) from the floor, including 6 of 12 from the arc, and made 12 of 16 free throws.

NEXT UP ...

UAPB carries its winning streak into a game at second-place Southern University on Saturday. Tipoff in Baton Rouge is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Lady Lions will complete their Louisiana road trip at Grambling State University on Monday.