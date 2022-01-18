Waiting for knockout

When I was a child, my father liked to watch the "Gillette Friday Night Fights" on our black and white TV. Even now I find myself clicking the old boxing videos on YouTube.

I think most of us, whether we wanted to admit it or not, were hoping to see a knockout, but usually had to settle for the decision. Round after round, the opponents would pummel each other mercilessly till the bell rang. Returning to their corners, they would be revived, their wounds tended. At the sound of the bell they would return to the skirmish until the last round. Battered, standing center ring with the ref, they waited as the mic was lowered for the decision. Sometimes we agreed with the judges and sometimes not, but the boxers always embraced after a hard-fought battle.

Politicians and people, these days, just stay in their corners refusing to acknowledge the possibility of a losing decision. Unable to embrace their fellow citizen, they are waiting for the knockout as the rounds continue.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Separate but equal?

I couldn't help but respond to the opinion piece in Sunday's paper by Kellanese Porter-Parker. I will gladly accept her offer of no treatment for the symptoms of covid-19 in exchange for tax-exempt status for the rest of my life. After all, if I'm ineligible for government services, there's certainly no reason for me to pay for them. A tax-free passport! Now there is an idea I can get behind.

But, Kellanese, if you're going to get this ball rolling, you need a catchy slogan or name for your legislative proposal. Here are a couple of suggestions: "Separate But Equal" or " The Final Solution." Hey, I know they've been used before, but obviously a large percentage of our current population has forgotten, or more likely was never taught much history.

I can't really say I'm surprised at her position. After all, if I'm not mistaken, she and her brother have both written in support of the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools.

I am disappointed, though, at the decision of the staff to publish such an op-ed piece on the eve of MLK Day. A call for segregation at this time seems particularly unfitting. I'm not very surprised, though, considering the shift toward the left on these pages recently. Have you totally abandoned the idea that we should be judged by the content of our character, rather than the color of our skin? It certainly appears that way.

BILL TUCKER

Bentonville

Choice was a travesty

Re Mike Huckabee speaking at the Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast: Deborah Suttlar's letter to the editor in Wednesday's edition said it all. I could not agree more. What a travesty.

TRACY AHLERT

Fort Smith

Nation needs miracle

It's been a year since Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States. It has been a horrendous year for the president, the nation, the world. Covid won't retreat. Russia is rattling sabers. The Democrat Party is strangling itself with internal conflict. The GOP is manipulating the absolute right to vote for every citizen. Vice President Kamala Harris is AWOL and most people couldn't care less. Biden's cornerstone policy changes seem to be spectral fantasies.

Inflation is whooooo-high: Gas prices climbing; a single tamale at a taqueria can run $3.25; you can see the back of an abundance of grocery shelves; prices across the board continue to climb. It is a sucker bet that the Republicans will regain control of Congress at November's midterm elections.

To put it succinctly: President Biden is a lame-duck president.

It is not an overstatement that our democracy is in peril. The most divided national populace in 160-plus years is simmering and seems ready to implode.

The causes are apparent: Stress over the pandemic, an inept administration which displayed great promise and vision but had no viable game plan to execute necessary strategy; a worn-out leader who could not hark back to his younger days and build fences; Cabinet members with bad public policy ideas, inexperience in their bureaucratic arena of interest, or both; partisan politicos of both parties more interested in personal programs and maintaining power than in ensuring the future of America.

Bottom line: Same old, same old. The only thing certain is this downward spiral of democracy we are experiencing today will get worse before it gets better. Here's hoping that better days are ahead, because what we, as individuals, as a nation, as a global community, are going through now quite simply ... sucks.

For positive change to occur, the words and actions of calm patriots must prevail, and our leaders must embrace the true ideals of democracy.

All the average citizen can do at this point is pray. Prayer can't hurt at a time when the United States needs a true and lasting miracle.

GEORGE S. SMITH

Sutton

Let money follow kids

I lived in Connecticut for over 10 years. Connecticut is not the most conservative state. Our son went to a Catholic school and the state recognized that we also paid property taxes to support public education. They provided transportation to his school, realizing our tax dollars were supporting a service we were not receiving.

I cannot help but wonder how many families in Arkansas are paying for a private education and paying for the public school system which is providing nothing in return for their tax dollars. In my opinion, it is time for the money to follow the student.

HOWARD QUARLES

Little Rock