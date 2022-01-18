Light snow, wintry mix may create slick roads in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, forecasters say





Forecasters say a cold front could bring freezing rain, sleet and light snow Wednesday to Northwest Arkansas.

Light rain Wednesday morning may transition into a wintry mix that lasts through the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Slippery roads and bridges could result from minor snow and ice accumulations measuring less than half an inch.

The precipitation should be over by Wednesday evening, according to the service's website.

Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties are included in the area likely to see the wintry mix.

Fort Smith and the rest of the River Valley is not forecast to receive any snow.

A high temperature of 44 degrees and a low of 13 is predicted for Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to persist into the next day, the National Weather Service says.

Wind chills as low as zero degrees are forecast for Thursday morning in Fayetteville. Temperatures on Thursday could peak at 26 and drop to 12 at night.

