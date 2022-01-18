Man shot in neck while driving in Little Rock, police say

A man was shot in the neck Monday evening while driving on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock, police said.

Adrian Branch, 29, told officers he was driving west in the area of the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road when someone in another vehicle shot at him, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said he pulled over and got in someone else’s vehicle for a ride to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

He had an apparent gunshot wound in the left side of his neck, according to the report.

The doctor said Branch’s injuries were not life-threatening, as the bullet hit the muscles in his neck, and “did not strike anything vital,” the report states.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said the department didn’t have any suspects in the shooting early Tuesday afternoon.