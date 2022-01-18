Missing kayaker sought after capsizing on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village





HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- One of two kayakers who reportedly capsized on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday was still missing on Monday, HSV Police Chief Ricky Middleton said in a news release.

At around 12:51 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Hot Springs Village Police were dispatched to 102 Alba Lane regarding two individuals who capsized their kayaks on Lake DeSoto, he said.

When officers arrived, two local residents, one in a kayak and another in a larger boat, were assisting a female, identified as Olivia Sheffler, age not listed, to the shore. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second person, identified as Andrew Maestas, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was still missing, Middleton said.

Members of the Hot Springs Village Fire Department, Garland County Sheriff's Office, Piney Fire Department, Jessieville Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also responded to the scene to assist in search and rescue efforts which were continuing on Monday.

"As we continue our search for Andrew, may our prayers be with the family," Middleton said.



