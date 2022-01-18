Musselman returns as Hogs win 3rd straight, end 3-point streak

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas welcomed its coach back with a win Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks blitzed South Carolina after halftime and defeated the Gamecocks 75-59 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas (13-5, 3-3 SEC) won its third consecutive game.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman surprised everyone by coaching the game five days after he underwent surgery to repair his left rotator cuff. Musselman was originally scheduled to miss the game.

After trailing 40-33 at halftime, the Razorbacks opened the second half on an 18-1 run over seven-plus minutes. Arkansas outscored the Gamecocks by 23 points after intermission.

South Carolina (10-7, 1-4) missed 12 consecutive field goal attempts and committed six turnovers before its first second-half basket with 11:39 remaining.

The Gamecocks made 6 of 27 shots and 1 of 10 three-point attempts in the second half. South Carolina was also 6 of 14 from the free throw line after halftime and 12 of 24 overall.

The Razorbacks were 27 of 33 at the line.

Arkansas was cold in the first half and entered halftime 9 of 29 from the floor. The Razorbacks made 15 of 17 free throws in the first half to keep the game close, but South Carolina closed the half on a 9-2 run that included a pair of three-pointers from Devin Sanders in the final 89 seconds.

Sanders scored a game-high 20 points.

Arkansas starters JD Notae and Jaylin Williams were limited with foul trouble in the first half. They helped spark the run out the locker room, even after Williams picked up his third foul less than three minutes into the second half.

Williams made a layup and assisted a pair of layups by Au’Diese Toney in the opening minutes of the half. Williams’ layup was assisted by Notae after an offensive rebound — one of four assists in the opening six minutes of the second half for Notae.

Williams scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, just missing on his fourth consecutive double-double. Notae scored 17 points and Toney added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Arkansas missed all 11 of its three-point shot attempts and failed to make a three-pointer for the first time since Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas. The Razorbacks had made a three-pointer in 1,092 consecutive games, which was the third-longest streak in college basketball behind UNLV and Duke.

Arkansas made 24 of 48 two-point shots, including 15 of 26 after halftime.