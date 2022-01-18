Musselman will coach Razorbacks' game vs. South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Eric Musselman will be back on the bench leading his University of Arkansas basketball team Tuesday night against South Carolina in Walton Arena.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Musselman returned to his coaching duties less than a week after having surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn rotator cuff.

After Musselman had the last surgery last Thursday morning, an Arkansas release stated he was expected to miss at least two games.

But Musselman made it back after just one game. He stayed home recovering when Arkansas won 65-58 at LSU last Saturday when assistant Keith Smart served as the Razorbacks’ interim coach.

"I'm a little bit weak," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network pregame show. "I've been around the team for two days. I'm not sure how it will go. It might be by committee with all of us. Keith might have to get up when the ball is in front of us, and when the ball is the other way maybe I can coach a little bit like normal.

"It's going to be a unique situation. Maybe I'll be too tired to do anything once we get 10 minutes into the game. I wanted to be here with the guys, so here I am, I guess."

Musselman said on his radio show Monday night that he had been attending practices since the team returned from LSU.



