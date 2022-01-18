New Naturals manager should have familiar faces

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas Naturals manager Chris Widger admitted he's new to the state after meeting fans as part of the annual Hot Stove Luncheon held Monday afternoon at the First Security Bank annex.

But the team should be extremely familiar to him since several players, who moved up to Northwest Arkansas from his Quad Cities team last season, should return for the coming season.

"I had eight players come up here (to NWA) last year," said Widger, who was named Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America last year after leading Quad Cities to the High-A Central title. "We're gonna have a bunch of the guys I had last year that will end up being up with this team this year. You're gonna have some returners coming back from last year also."

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was a cornerstone for the Naturals' Double-A Central championship run a year ago, but he started the season in Quad Cities before earning a mid-season promotion. He finished the regular season tied for second in all of the minor leagues in doubles (37), third in extra-base hits (64) and sixth in total bases (246).

But he was one of several key contributors for the Naturals, who didn't start the season in Northwest Arkansas.

Both Northwest Arkansas and Quad Cities won championships and dealt with player turnover. Only two of the starting nine in the postseason -- left fielder Brewer Hicklen and second baseman Clay Dungan -- played in 100 games for the Naturals last season. Outfielder Eric Cole was the only member of the River Bandits to play in 100 games.

But the Naturals needed a little luck just to make the playoffs.

Northwest Arkansas needed a win and losses by Arkansas and Frisco on the final day of the regular season to just to make its first postseason appearance since 2016. The Naturals claimed their second league title in the club's history. They won the Texas League title in 2010 with a star-studded core group that would go on to help the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances and a world championship on 2015.

Mitch Maier, who was recently promoted to the Royals' director of player development/field coordinator, said the current depth of talent throughout the Kansas City minor league system is similar to that group that helped lead the Royals to a World Series title.

He lauded the work put in by the players during the 2020 season when the minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic.

"I think it speaks volumes to how the players went about it," Maier said. "They were extremely resourceful in 2020 to make sure they continued to develop ... but we're able to win here with the next line coming in, stepping up and obviously with Chris's team in High-A being able to do the same thing."

Widger, who was announced as the Naturals' new skipper on Friday, echoed Maier's comments about the overall depth in the system.

"I think we used 45 players at my level last year," Widger said. "And yet we still went on to have the best record. That's just a testament to what was coming up from Low-A, what was coming up from rookie ball, what I could send up to Double-A."

Widger also said the overall team success is contagious and it's part of the culture the Royals have established. He's beginning his eighth season in the Kansas City organization.

"The nice thing is these guys, now, expect to win," Widger said. "So no matter what level they go now, no matter where they go ... it's all part of their development. Not just the individual stuff but being a team."

The Naturals' season opener is scheduled for April 8 in Springfield. The home opener against Wichita in a rematch of the Double-A Central championship series is slated for April 12.