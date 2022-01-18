NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting on the south half of the lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie can be caught with jigs, minnows or by trolling medium-diving crank baits. Fish 10 to 25 feet deep around brush.

Walleye fishing has improved. Try trolling crank baits or night-crawler rigs. For black bass, use crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Points and rocky shorelines are good areas to fish. Average surface water temperature is around 50 degrees.

Beaver taiLwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with night-crawlers. Power Bait in bright colors is good to use. Small olive or white jigs and small crank baits are worth a try. For fly fishing, use midges or scuds in sizes 12 or 14. Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings creating high water and fast flows.

Lakes FayetteviLLe, sequoyah

The lakes reopened Saturday. Reports from those lakes will resume next week.

BeLLa vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting jerk baits at all Bella Vista lakes. Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all type of soft plastic lures, including Ned rigs.

Illinois river

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or shallow-diving jerk baits.

eastern okLahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs and jerk baits.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Tenkiller with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms and spinner baits. Fish around brush and docks. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks.

taBLe rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service recommends fishing shallow with crawdad-colored crank baits around points and rocky banks. Clouds and wind create the best conditions.

Deeper bass can be caught in creek arms that contain schools of shad. Use a jigging spoon or swim bait around shad schools.



