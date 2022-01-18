Omicron optimism still iffy, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that it's too soon to say whether the omicron variant will herald a covid-19 shift from pandemic to endemic, becoming like seasonal flu.

In the same online conference, Moderna expressed optimism over both an omicron-specific vaccine and a single shot covering both flu and the coronavirus.

"It's an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination everyone is hoping for," Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said in the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda conference.

Other scientists and government officials have expressed optimism that omicron's rapid spread and milder outcomes could signal an eventual shift to learning to live with the virus, much like the world does with flu. Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla told French newspaper Le Figaro that life could soon return to normal.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/118fauci/]





Omicron is so contagious that the sheer volume of infections can override its lower severity and strain hospitals, Fauci said. But he said it's important to focus on fighting the overarching pandemic rather than reacting to each new variant, which is why research efforts should be on vaccines that can give broad protection across mutations.

"We don't want to get into a whack-a-mole for every variant, where you have to make a booster against a particular variant," said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases. "You'll be chasing it forever."

"That's the reason why what we're all pushing for is finding out what the mechanisms are that induces a response to a commonality among all the real and potential variants we're seeing and that can occur," he said.

Speaking on the same panel, Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said he hoped to soon share data with regulators on his company's omicron-specific vaccine.

"It should be in the clinic in the coming weeks. And we're hoping in the March time frame we should be able to have data to share with regulators to figure out the next step forward," he said.

Bancel also said he hoped his U.S.-based company would have a combined vaccine booster ready to test in advanced research in the second quarter, saying a best-case scenario would be if the single shot covering both flu and covid-19 would be ready for use next year.

"I don't think it would happen in every country, but we believe it's possible to happen in some countries next year," he said.

Moderna has been criticized for prioritizing distribution of its vaccines to rich countries; only a fraction of its supply has gone to poor countries via Covax.

Fauci also said resistance to time-tested public health measures has hindered the fight against covid-19, lamenting that development as "very disturbing."

"We have such a degree of pushback against regular, normal, easy-to-understand public health measures," he said. "A reluctance to wear masks, to promote vaccination, to the kinds of measures we know if we all pull together as a society we'd be much, much better off."

Still, there are plenty of reasons for optimism amid advances in treatments and vaccines as well as improved public health communications and preparedness for future outbreaks, Annelies Wilder-Smith, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the panel.

"Travel will resume," she said. "I think we will have a better summer."

FOURTH-SHOT STUDY

Also Monday, an Israeli hospital said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant now raging around the world.

Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccination to medical workers -- 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 who received Moderna's. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The clinical trial found that both groups showed increases in antibodies "slightly higher" than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of omicron.

"Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus," said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital's infection disease unit. "The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection versus omicron."

The preliminary results raised questions about Israel's decision to offer a second booster shot -- and fourth shot overall -- to its over-60 population. The government says more than 500,000 people have received a second booster in recent weeks.

Dr. Nahman Ash, director of Israel's Health Ministry, said the research did not mean the fourth vaccine effort was a mistake. "It returns the level of antibodies to what it was at the beginning of the third booster. That has great importance, especially among the older population," he told Channel 13 TV.

But he said the research would be taken into account as authorities debate whether to expand the additional booster campaign to the broader population.

Israel last year became one of the first countries to widely vaccinate its population and last summer became the first to offer a booster shot. The latest booster campaign for older Israelis is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

The country's aggressive efforts have not been able to stop omicron in recent weeks. The variant has caused record-setting infection levels in Israel and sent a growing number of people to the hospital, though the numbers of seriously ill remain below previous waves.

It has also forced large numbers of Israelis into quarantine, straining schools and businesses.

Omicron is already dominant in many countries and can also infect those who have been vaccinated or had been infected by previous versions of the virus. Early studies, however, show it is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant. Vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Today, the Israeli government said it was shortening the mandatory quarantine period from seven days to five days in order to help keep the economy running.

"This decision will enable us to continue safeguarding public health on the one hand and to keep the economy going at this time on the other, even though it is difficult, so that we can get through this wave safely," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Hoffman and Corinne Gretler of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Josef Federman, Jamey Keaten, Joe McDonald, Maria Cheng, Sheikh Saaliq and Frank Jordans of The Associated Press.