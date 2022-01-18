Oral surgeon offers insights on career to Ivy Center students

Dr. Kenneth R. Collins, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Fayetteville, Ga., spoke to the Ivy Center for Education's Future Medical Professionals in a virtual meeting in an effort to spur student interest in his profession.

A Pine Bluff native, Collins' topic was, "A Day in the Life of An Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon."

He explained that oral surgeons work by referrals from general dentists, dental specialists, physicians, emergency rooms, urgent care centers and others.

"The most common procedure performed is the removal of third molars also known as wisdom teeth. But the specialty boasts a broad procedural scope of mouth, jaw, and facial surgeries. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons also have extensive training in anesthesia," according to the release.

These specialists are some of the only health care practitioners trained to perform surgery and render anesthesia services simultaneously, according to the release.

Collins is the son of Kenneth Collins Sr. and Mattie Collins of Pine Bluff and is a 1989 honors graduate of Pine Bluff High School. He attended Jackson State University on a full academic scholarship and was an honors graduate with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry in 1993.

Collins attended Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry on a scholarship and received many honors including induction into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honors Fraternity. In 1998, Collins graduated with honors from Meharry with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.

In 1998, Collins was accepted into the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program at Howard University Hospital. In 2002, he completed his surgery training, and he and his family moved to Atlanta, Ga.

Collins and his wife, Deidrea Butler Collins, have one son and four daughters.

In 2003, Collins opened his first solo practice. He is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Georgia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, National Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association, National Dental Association, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Kaileigh Sanders, a sophomore at Watson Chapel High School, was among students attending the program via Zoom.

"I found Dr. Collins' presentation to be very helpful and encouraging," Sanders said. "My future plan is to become a dental hygienist."

The Ivy Center, in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central, formed the Future Medical Professionals Program -- Club Scrub -- in 2016. The program continues to encourage seventh-through-12th graders to pursue healthcare careers.

Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central recruiter, serves as the Club Scrub coach and workshop facilitator. The program is made possible in part by grants from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation and the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation.

For details, email Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com and follow the Ivy Center on Facebook and Instagram.