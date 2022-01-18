100 years ago

Jan. 18, 1922

FORT SMITH -- A man giving his name as Young, who is alleged to have evaded the quarantine regulations by coming from Oklahoma to Fort Smith, was taken into custody by local health officers last night. He was detained in his room at a hotel until his clothing had been sterilized and it was determined that he was free from smallpox. City Commissioner M. J. Miller said today that in the future all persons coming into Fort Smith and suspected of having been exposed to smallpox will be isolated at the city quarantine camp outside the city limits.

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1972

FORT SMITH -- An 1,100-pound Charolais bull described by police as "very dangerous" escaped from a packing house lot here Monday morning and still was roaming loose in the city by late afternoon. Police Officer Harold Thomas warned residents not to go near the bull if it were seen. Thomas said the police did not have any experienced help to capture the animal and said, "I guess the police will just have to play cowboys, and I hope I'm off duty when he's found."

25 years ago

Jan. 18, 1997

MAGNOLIA -- Investigators believe a gas cook stove being used for heat started a house fire that killed two Magnolia children Thursday night, Arkansas State Police spokesman Wayne Jordan said Friday. ... Authorities recovered the bodies of Ahmad Huntley, 6, and his half sister, Brittni Manning, 5, from their bedroom. ... A police officer was dispatched to the house seconds after Tonya Huntley, 26, the mother of the children, placed a 911 call from a neighbor's home at 10:19 p.m. The officer found the house engulfed in flames, Magnolia Fire Chief Herschel Hampton said. ... Hampton said firefighters were at the scene for about two hours. The Magnolia Banner News reported that the Rev. Clifton White opened the nearby Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church after the tragedy and that nearly 100 relatives, friends and well-wishers sought comfort there during the night. White said an account was opened at First National Bank in Magnolia to aid the family. The children's bodies were taken to Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.

10 years ago

Jan. 18, 2012

• Filmmaker Louie Psihoyos will speak at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Psihoyos was the director of the 2009 Oscar-winning film for best documentary, "The Cove," which uses a small seaside village in Japan as a microcosm of ecological crimes happening worldwide. At the Clinton School, Psihoyos will give a lecture in Sturgis Hall titled, "The Ultimate Weapon of Mass Construction," about his efforts to use film to inspire activism. He will also show clips from his next ecothriller about the sixth mass extinction on Earth.