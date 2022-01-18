Pacific isles showing damage in 1st post-eruption glimpses

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation.

A towering ash cloud since Saturday's eruption had prevented flights sooner. New Zealand hopes to send essential supplies, including much-needed drinking water, on a military transport plane today. Tonga is home to 105,000 people.

U.N. humanitarian officials and Tonga's government "report significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu," the main island in the archipelago, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"There has been no contact from the Ha'apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands -- Mango and Fonoi -- following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage," Dujarric said.

A British woman who was missing has been found dead, her family said, in the first reported fatality on Tonga.

The brother of Angela Glover, who ran an animal rescue center, said the 50-year-old died after being swept away by a wave. Nick Eleini said his sister's body had been found and that her husband survived.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/118tonga/]





"I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," Eleini told Sky News. He said it had been his sister's "life dream" to live in the South Pacific and "she loved her life there."

The U.N.'s Dujarric said two people were reported missing.

Communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. The company that owns the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world said it probably was severed in the eruption and repairs could take weeks.

The loss of the cable leaves most Tongans unable to use the internet or make phone calls abroad. Those who have managed to get messages out described their country as looking like a moonscape as they began cleaning up from the tsunami waves and volcanic ash fall.

A local phone network was working, allowing Tongans to call each other.

The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Dujarric said.

Tsunami waves of about 2.7 feet crashed into Tonga's shoreline, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described damage to boats and shops on Tonga's shoreline. The waves crossed the Pacific, drowning two people in Peru and causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, Calif.

Scientists said they didn't think the eruption would have a significant impact on the Earth's climate.

Huge volcanic eruptions can sometimes cause temporary global cooling as sulfur dioxide is pumped into the stratosphere. But in the case of the Tonga eruption, initial satellite measurements indicated the amount of sulfur dioxide released would have only a tiny effect of perhaps 0.02 degrees of global average cooling, said Alan Robock, a professor at Rutgers University.

Satellite images showed the spectacular undersea eruption Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific waters.

A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska and sent pressure shock waves around the planet twice, altering atmospheric pressure that may have briefly helped clear out the fog in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (NICT via AP)



In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, a Royal Australian Air Force P-8 Poseidon aircraft prepares to depart an airbase in Amberly, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, to assist the Tonga government after the eruption of an undersea volcano. (LACW Emma Schwenke/ADF via AP)



In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, an Orion aircraft is prepared at a base in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, before flying to assist the Tonga government after the eruption of an undersea volcano. (NZDF via AP)



In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force a Royal Australian Air Force P-8 Poseidon aircraft departs an airbase in Amberly, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, to assist the Tonga government after the eruption of an undersea volcano. (LACW Emma Schwenke/ADF via AP)

