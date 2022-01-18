PBSD has day off for staff plan on covid

Students in the Pine Bluff School District will be out of school today as administrators and staff meet to determine ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo sent out Monday from Superintendent Barbara Warren to parents and others.

"In an effort to reduce future cancellations, administrators and staff will use Tuesday to solidify plans to minimize the number of student transitions around campus and the amount of coverage needed to safely supervise and instruct students," stated the memo. "Students will return on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Please note there will be a dismissal time change to provide additional opportunities for enhanced disinfecting and sanitizing."

The dismissal times -- 2:45 p.m. for elementary students and 3:15 for all others -- will be in effect until further notice, according to the memo. "When students return on the following Wednesday, they should bring headphones and chromebooks," stated the memo.

The day off is being considered a non-instructional day for students and therefore will be made up at a later date.