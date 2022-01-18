Police chief measure up for vote by council

A resolution encouraging Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington to move quickly to hire a permanent police chief is scheduled for a City Council vote today.

Sponsored by Council Member Ivan Whitfield, the resolution states the city has been without a permanent police chief for several months and the mayor is strongly encouraged to restart the process of finding and hiring a permanent police chief for the stability in the Pine Bluff Police Department.

"People know [that] before I was on the council I was a police officer," said Whitfield, former chief of police. "Everywhere I go, people talk about crime to me and things that they see and hear and they say 'Whitfield, you know better than this.'"

According to Whitfield, the reason he has introduced this legislation is to get the process restarted on selecting a police chief, a process that should not have been paused.

The former police chief, Kelvin Sergeant, went on medical leave in March 2021, retiring July 1 after 26 years on the Pine Bluff police force, including the last three as chief.

Assistant Chief Kelven Hadley, who joined Pine Bluff police in 1995, acted as chief while the top nine candidates were in the running for the next police chief of Pine Bluff.

Out of the candidates, Washington chose Robert Jones, a police chief in Kingsland, Ga. Jones had requested more money -- $115,000 -- than the approximately $90,000 the position paid.

The council did not pass a resolution to increase the chief position's pay in July. Some on the council said they thought across-the-board raises needed to be put in place first within the Police Department while others said that, in order to attract a qualified candidate, the salary for the chief's position would need to be increased.

Washington said she would wait until January to start a second search for a police chief. In the meantime, she appointed Lloyd Franklin Sr. as interim police chief.

She said the January time frame would give the council enough time to decide on a salary figure for the job and once that was settled, Washington said, she would start advertising the job again.

Whitfield said he believes advertising for the position should have continued despite the salary issue because the "salary for the position was already set."

The 2022 budget has yet to be approved by the city council, which will likely include salary adjustments for the Pine Bluff Police Department.

"There is no good reasoning or ground not to advertise for chief of police in the midst of what we're going through," said Whitfield. "You say to them the pay is up to a certain amount of dollars pending on experience. Even if you advertise it and someone came in with more experience and it was a good combination for our community, this council we have here would understand that."

Franklin brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to the post, all of which he gained at the Arkansas State Police.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He began his law enforcement career with the state police in 1979 as a corporal and then moved up the ranks.

In 2000, Franklin was appointed state fire marshal, where he was responsible for overseeing and enforcing the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code. Later, he gained certification as a fraud examiner. Franklin's background includes training in firearms, drug enforcement, homicide investigation and human resource management.

Immediately preceding Franklin's retirement, Col. Winfred Phillips chose Franklin to lead the state police's Troop E in Pine Bluff.

As Pine Bluff interim police chief, Franklin has implemented several public safety initiatives including Blue Rain, an aggressive street patrol in hot spot areas of the city.

While Whitfield applauded Franklin's efforts, he said the police department needs a full-time leader.

"This piece of legislation has absolutely nothing to do with Franklin. It has to do with the position," said Whitfield. "I feel like we have just been slothful in advertising for that position. We should have never withdrawn advertising."

Whitfield added that Franklin has let it be known that his police chief title was not permanent and he was only there temporarily.

"While Franklin is there holding it down we should be doing what we know we need to do, finding another chief," said Whitfield. "Why wait until the end of the day and then start advertising?"

Expressing what he felt should be the priority, Whitfield explained that, if fighting crime wasn't first and foremost in the city, prosperity, home building, business investments and educational initiatives would be affected.

"Every department needs a permanent leader. You can only go so long on a fragment," said Whitfield. "I put it on the table. They can vote it up, they can vote it down, but I know in my heart it's the right thing to do and it has nothing to do with Franklin at all."