Program funds fisheries internships with Arkansas Game and Fish

Two Arkansas high school students will have the opportunity for eight-week internships with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's fisheries division this summer.

Both of the American Fisheries Society Hutton Scholar interns chosen by a selection committee will be paid and will work with Game and Fish biologists who will mentor them for the summer.

It could also be the start of a lifetime of work in the field of outdoors conservation and study in the world of fisheries for someone from traditionally underrepresented groups in fisheries science and management.

The application period closes Feb. 14. Visit https://hutton.fisheries.org to apply.

The program is a partnership between the American Fisheries Society, with its Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program, and Game and Fish, which will fund the two internships at a cost of $5,000 each. The fisheries society counts 39 Game and Fish fisheries biologists among its members.

"Not only will these students, either juniors or seniors, work this summer as interns through the Hutton program, but they will have the opportunity to come back to the agency when they are in college and work as interns. They will have this experience to use when they apply for our college internship program," said Maurice Jackson, the Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator at Game and Fish.