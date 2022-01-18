NWADG Players of the Week: Sanders, Anderson lead teams to consecutive wins

Lamar needed some positive results with the basketball after playing a mostly lethargic first half against Baptist Prep on Friday.

The Lady Warriors turned up the intensity to start the second half with an 18-0 run led by freshman Kori Sanders, who had four baskets, including consecutive steals and layups, to cap the surge. Sanders finished with 19 points as the Lady Warriors defeated Baptist Prep 57-45 to remain undefeated in 3A-5 Conference play. Sanders had 15 points on Tuesday when Lamar defeated Perryville 75-51.

For her effort, Sanders is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Tucker Anderson of Bentonville West is the boys Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Lamar (16-1, 6-0) certainly didn't look like the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A in the first half after missing its first 11 shots in the first four minutes against Baptist (11-5, 3-3). But the Lady Warriors stunned Baptist Prep with an 18-0 run that turned a three-point lead at halftime to 38-18 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.

The catalyst was Sanders, a 5-foot-5 guard who averages 14 points per game as a first-year varsity player.

"(Sanders) is doing a great job," Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman said. "She is very unselfish on offense, finds her teammates for open shots, and, defensively, she can put a lot of pressure on other teams guards. She loves to compete and has been a great leader for us."

Anderson scored 15 points on Tuesday when Bentonville West defeated Rogers 61-49. That was just a warm-up act for the 6-foot-8 junior, who made six three-pointers and finished with 32 points in a 60-48 over Springdale Har-Bar on Friday. West moved into fourth place and knocked Har-Ber out of a first-place tie with Fayetteville in the 6A-West.

Anderson scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half for the Wolverines (11-4, 2-2), who've won consecutive games after starting 0-2 in league play. Anderson did not score in the third quarter, but he hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that increased West's lead to 53-46 with 2:40 left in the game.

"I kind of got it going early and my teammates got me wide-open threes and I got a few of them to go in and just kept going," Anderson said. "I was able to get into a rhythm and it felt good."

6A-WEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Fayetteville^3-0^11-4

Springdale Har-Ber^3-1^13-3

Springdale^2-1^11-4

Bentonville^2-1^12-4

Bentonville West^2-2^11-4

Rogers^1-2^5-9

Fort Smith Southside^0-3^6-9

Rogers Heritage^0-3^5-10

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber^3-0^11-4

Rogers^2-0^8-7

Rogers Heritage^2-1^11-5

Fayetteville^2-1^7-9

Bentonville^1-2^9-6

Fort Smith Southside^1-2^6-9

Bentonville West^0-2^10-5

Springdale^0-3^3-14

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Bryant^3-0^10-4

North Little Rock^2-0^13-3

Conway^2-0^12-3

Fort Smith Northside^2-1^9-9

Little Rock Catholic^1-3^7-8

Little Rock Central^1-2^8-8

Cabot^0-3^4-11

Little Rock Southwest^0-2^4-8

GIRLS

Fort Smith Northside^2-0^15-0

Conway^1-0^15-1

North Little Rock^1-0^12-2

Little Rock Central^2-1^13-3

Cabot^1-2^10-6

Little Rock Southwest^0-0^4-6

Bryant^0-2^9-4

Mount St. Mary^0-2^4-10