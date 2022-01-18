Shorthanded Lions get 2nd SWAC win

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team survived one mad dash the finish Monday in defeating Bethune-Cookman University.

An 18-point lead late in the first half quickly dwindled down to a four-point margin with 8.1 seconds left in the game. The Golden Lions (4-15, 2-4 SWAC) avoided another free-throw curse following Saturday's overtime loss to Florida A&M University and made 14 of 19 from the line in beating Bethune-Cookman 69-63 before 936 spectators at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

"It feels good because a lot of games, we play good in the first half and in the second half, we kind of fall off," said UAPB guard DeQuan Morris, who scored a game-high 20 points. "It feels good to push all the way through for 40 minutes."

Playing without two starting guards in Shawn Williams (right arm strain) and Kylen Milton (covid protocol) and a reserve guard in Travonta Doolittle (covid protocol), the Lions ended a three-game slide and held off Reggie Theus' Wildcats (4-13, 2-3) in the first Southwestern Athletic Conference meeting between the schools.

UAPB coach Solomon Bozeman expects all three missing players to be available for Saturday's game at Southern University.

"We all put in work," Morris said. "Coach always says, 'You never know when your name is going to be called.' We all put in work in practice, so we're all prepared for the game."

Theus, a two-time NBA All-Star in the 1980s and former actor-turned-Sacramento Kings coach, saw his Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Wildcats try to climb out of a 34-21 halftime deficit and pull within 67-63 with 8.1 seconds left.

Morris, a Pine Bluff High School graduate, sank two free throws to put the game away. The senior went eight for 11 attempts at the line and added six rebounds, three steals and three assists.

OTHER STATS

Brandon Brown scored 15 points and dealt 6 assists, and Brahm Harris scored 12 points all on 3-point shots for the Lions, who shot 25 of 55 (45.5%) from the field and five of 10 from the arc.

Dylan Robertson and Marcus Garrett each scored 16 points to lead Bethune-Cookman. Kevin Davis (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Robertson (11 rebounds) each registered a double-double. Joe French scored 14 points in the loss.

Bethune-Cookman made 25 of 66 (37.9%) from the field, including one of eight from the arc, but converted 12 of 16 free throws.

"We've been doing a great job the last two games of defending," Bozeman said. "Our goal is to keep teams to under 39% from the field. ... I thought we did an excellent job guarding Joe French, their leading scorer. All the credit to our guys. They believed in what we're preaching and we've got to continue to grow."

NEXT UP ...

UAPB will take on Southern University at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, following the women's game.