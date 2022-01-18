FOOTBALL

ASU's Rucker wins All-America honors

Arkansas State University wide receiver Corey Rucker was named to the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-America Team on Monday after a season in which he hauled in 59 passes for 816 yards and 9 touchdowns. Although this fall was Rucker's second season with the Red Wolves, he qualified due to the NCAA's updated covid-19 eligibility rules.

Rucker, 6-3, 203 pounds, and a 2021 second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, is the eighth Freshman All-American in ASU history and the first offensive player recognized since J.D. McKissic in 2012.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

Arkansas men win season opener

The University of Arkansas men's tennis team earned a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday in Fayetteville.

Adrien Burdet, Alex Reco, Aleksa Bucan and Nico Rousset won their singles matches for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks swept the doubles point as the teams of Burdet and Melvin Manuel, Rousset and Reco, and Oscar Pinto and Riccardo Trione took their respective matches.

Arkansas faces Nebraska-Omaha at home at 1 p.m. Friday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services