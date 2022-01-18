Sugar Bears fall in ASUN contest

LIPSCOMB;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jordan Peete;21;1-5;4-4;0-3;4;1;6

Blythe Pearson;17;0-1;4-6;0-3;4;1;4

Bella Vinson;34;2-4;1-1;1-3;1;2;5

Maddie Cook;18;4-7;1-2;2-3;3;2;9

Casey Collier;32;3-10;3-5;0-3;0;3;9

Jayln Holcomb;29;6-11;0-0;0-1;0;1;14

Nicole Hemphill;14;2-3;1-2;1-3;4;1;5

Sydney Shelton;19;2-6;0-0;0-0;1;1;5

Diana Saleh;17;3-4;0-0;1-2;1;0;6

Team;;;;3-8;;;

Totals;200;23-51;14-20;8-29;18;12;63

PCT — FG 45.1, FT 70.0. 3-PT — 3-7. 42.9 (Holcomb 2-2, Shelton 1-1, Collier 0-1, Cook 0-1, Vinson 0-1, Peete 0-1). BL — 2 (Saleh, Hemphill 2). TO — 13 (Peete, Collier, Hemphill 3). ST — 12 (Collier 6).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Lucy Ibeh;35;5-8;6-9;7-16;4;1;16

Hannah Langhi;33;7-12;2-3;1-8;2;1;16

Randrea Wright;37;3-13;2-3;2-4;4;5;8

Savanna Walker;16;1-5;0-0;0-1;1;1;2

Carley Hudspeth;35;2-9;0-0;0-1;2;0;6

Rita James;8;1-2;0-0;0-0;4;0;2

Gloria Fornah;22;1-2;2-2;0-1;2;2;4

Ruth Balogun;3;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Lashiyah Fowler;8;0-5;0-0;2-2;2;0;0

Jayla Cody;2;0-1;0-0;1-1;0;0;0

Leah Perry;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;3-7;;;

Totals;200;20-57;12-17;18-42;21;10;54

PCT — FG 35.1, FT 70.6. 3-PT — 2-6. 33.3 (Hudspeth 2-5, Langhi 0-1). BL — 3 (Langhi 3). TO — 18 (Ibeh 5). ST — 2 (Ibeh, Wright 2).

Lipscomb…………………………… 19 18 13 13 — 63

Central Arkansas……………………. 13 17 11 13 — 54

Officials — Robertson, Simmons, Robinson

Attendance — 272

CONWAY -- After a nine-day delay that saw two postponements, the University of Central Arkansas women's team finally got to play ASUN Conference basketball on Scottie Pippen Court at the Farris Center on Monday.

However, the results were less than stellar for the Sugar Bears. Despite coming within 59-54with 3:11 left in the gamee, UCA lost 63-54 to Lipscomb.

"We lost, so that ought to sum it up," UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said of her team's performance.

UCA (6-8, 1-2 ASUN) shot below 40% from the field for the seventh time this season, sinking 35.1% of their attempts against the Bison. Lucy Ibeh and Hannah Langhi led the way for the Sugar Bears, each scoring 16 points.

"I don't think that we listened very well," Rushing said. "We didn't understand what we needed to do, and you have four seniors on the floor that have played together, [so] you would think there'd be some kind of chemistry."

Ibeh's day stood out for the Sugar Bears, as she notched her eight double-double of the season, with 16 points and 16 rebounds. The junior, who's averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, previously posted single-game season highs for points (27) against Alcorn State on Nov. 23 and rebounds (21) against Jarvis Christian on Jan. 2.

"We lost," Rushing reiterated in reference to Ibeh's performance. "I mean, happy for her, but we lost."

With 5:31 left in the game, Ibeh was helped off the court with an apparent leg injury, though she returned at the 4:30 mark. Rushing had no further update on the forward's injury after the loss.

Lipscomb (7-9, 2-1) had an efficient day of scoring against the Sugar Bears. The Bison shot 45.1% from the field, and a near-equal 42.9% on three-pointers. Jayln Holcomb had a team-high 14 points. All nine players who saw the floor for Lipscomb scored at least 4 points, despite Holcomb being its only scorer in double figures. Thirty of the Bison's points came from their bench, whereas the Sugar Bears had six points from their reserves.

"We got beat by a better basketball team," Rushing said. "We knew that everybody on their team scores, because they get the shots they want. We don't have that luxury yet.

"It's going to be ugly if we don't get it together."