Super Quiz: Americana

1. In which state is Mount Rushmore?

2. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from what country?

3. Which state name has just one syllable?

4. By what name is the mountain Denali also known?

5. In what state was President Joe Biden born?

6. Whom did James Earl Ray assassinate in 1968?

7. On what island did the Dutch establish a settlement called New Amsterdam?

8. For what is Disney's EPCOT an acronym?

9. What federal holiday is celebrated on June 19?

ANSWERS:

1. South Dakota

2. France

3. Maine

4. Mount McKinley

5. Pennsylvania

6. Martin Luther King Jr.

7. Manhattan Island

8. Experimental prototype community of tomorrow

9. Juneteenth