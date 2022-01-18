Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Americana

Today at 1:49 a.m.

1. In which state is Mount Rushmore?

2. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from what country?

3. Which state name has just one syllable?

4. By what name is the mountain Denali also known?

5. In what state was President Joe Biden born?

6. Whom did James Earl Ray assassinate in 1968?

7. On what island did the Dutch establish a settlement called New Amsterdam?

8. For what is Disney's EPCOT an acronym?

9. What federal holiday is celebrated on June 19?

ANSWERS:

1. South Dakota

2. France

3. Maine

4. Mount McKinley

5. Pennsylvania

6. Martin Luther King Jr.

7. Manhattan Island

8. Experimental prototype community of tomorrow

9. Juneteenth

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT