UA freshman Little on All-America team

FRESHMEN STARS

Arkansas has had 11 Freshman All-Americans as determined by the Football Writers Association of America since the team came into existence in 2001. Here are the 11, including the trio of tailbacks Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and center Jonathan Luigs in 2005:

Season;FWAA All-American(s)

2021;PK Cam Little

2020;S Jalen Catalon

2015;LB Dre Greenlaw

2013;RB Alex Collins, TE Hunter Henry

2010;OL Alvin Bailey

2005;RB Darren McFadden, RB Felix Jones, OL Jonathan Luigs

2001;OL Shawn Andrews, DB Lawrence Richardson

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas place kicker Cam Little was named to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Monday.

Little, a 6-2, 185-pounder from Moore, Okla., made 20 of 24 field goal attempts and 46 of 46 extra points to help the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season.

Little led Arkansas with 106 points as part of the Razorbacks' 402 points, their highest-scoring season since 2015.

He is the 11th Razorback to earn Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA, which started naming the team in 2001. Safety Jalen Catalon was voted to the team last year after racking up 99 tackles and three interceptions.

Little's 20 field goals tied Todd Wright (1989) for the third-most in a single season by an Arkansas player and his field goal percentage (83.3%) ranks fifth in school single-season history.

His 46 points after touchdown were the seventh-most in a season at Arkansas, and the most since Cole Hedlund's school-record 58 in 2015.

Little's 106 points were the sixth 100-point season for an Arkansas kicker, tying Alex Tejada's output from 2009.