Water focus of farming confab

Arkansas farmers and other agriculture professionals will share how adoption of new technology and practices have improved irrigation efficiency, as part of the online Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference.

This year's virtual meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 26. Continuing education units are available for certified crop advisers. The meeting will also be recorded and available for later replay, according to a news release.

Arkansas agriculture relies heavily on irrigation, with the 2014 Arkansas Water Plan noting that groundwater use in the state increased tenfold between 1950 and 2010. Arkansas has 4.2 million acres under irrigation, third after California's 8.4 million acres and Nebraska's 7.7 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey, the most recent available.

"Water is our lifeline in Arkansas agriculture," said Tina Gray Teague, a professor of entomology and plant science at Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture who founded the conference more than two decades ago. "It's a finite source and we have to do everything we can to ensure both quality and quantity."

Jan Yingling, White County extension agent for the Division of Agriculture, is one of the program speakers.

"Quality irrigation water is vital to the survival and level of success as a producer," Yingling said. "If producers don't take care of the irrigation water that they have on their farms and learn to conserve and protect it, then they are essentially hurting their own production."

Efforts are being made by researchers and educators with the Division of Agriculture, ASU, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and USDA Agricultural Research Service on multiple fronts to help users make irrigation more efficient. This includes research into new production techniques and irrigation technologies, promoting use of soil moisture sensors, cover crop growth and incentive programs such as "Most Crop per Drop," which encourages producers to use these new techniques and win prizes.

"These irrigation technologies can assist them as they conserve and protect their water supplies by lowering water usage, decreasing energy usage, lowering labor costs, decreasing plant stress, increasing yields, therefore, increasing their bottom line," Yingling said.

To register for the Jan. 26 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/Ark-Soil-Water-22.

The agenda includes:

Introduction -- Kevin Cochran -- USDA-Natural Resource Conservation Services, assistant state conservationist for field operation-south, moderator.

Welcome -- Michele Reba, Ph.D. -- USDA-ARS research hydrologist and acting research leader at the Delta Water Management Research Unit [DWMRU].

Early Adoption of Irrigation Technologies -- A Farmer's Perspective: Brandon Cain -- White County producer; Jan Yingling -- White County extension agent for the Division of Agriculture.

On-Farm Improvement of Irrigation Practices: Jennifer James -- Jackson County producer.

Irrigation Automation -- Applications and Opportunities: Clay Smith – Greene County producer; Joe Massey, Ph.D. -- USDA Agriculture Research Service-DWMRU Research agronomist.

The conference will also include the Conservationist of the Year Award and Most Crop Per Drop presentation. There will also be a virtual poster competition for students. Details: https://bit.ly/Ark-Soil-Water-22.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.