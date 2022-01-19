7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For an easy family meal, buy a smoked turkey breast. Pair it with scalloped potatoes, frozen peas with pearl onions, a spinach salad and sourdough bread. Enjoy coconut cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the turkey leftovers for Smoked Turkey and Mozzarella Sandwiches on whole-grain bread. Slather some chutney on the bread for a flavor boost. Serve with deli coleslaw. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Enjoy savory Mushroom Stroganoff (see recipe) over whole-grain noodles for a satisfying no-meat dinner. Serve with mixed greens and crusty bread. For dessert, sprinkle nutmeg over peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Treat the family to their favorite burgers tonight. Serve the burgers on whole-grain buns with everyone's favorite toppings. Alongside, add deli pasta salad with shredded carrots stirred in. For dessert, try blueberries.

Plan ahead: Save enough blueberries for Saturday.

THURSDAY: The kids will thank you for preparing chicken nuggets (from frozen) for dinner. Adults will like them, too. Make sure the first ingredient on the label is chicken and the sodium content is moderate. Add frozen oven fries and carrot salad to round out the meal. Kiwis are your dessert.

FRIDAY: Keep the cost down and enjoy Corn-and-Potato Chowder (see recipe) for a hearty winter meal. Serve it with a lettuce wedge with crumbled hard-cooked eggs and crackers. For dessert, spoon strawberries over vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Serve Pan-Seared Tilapia With Blistered Green Beans and Red Pepper Relish (see recipe). Add a red-tipped lettuce salad and garlic bread. For dessert, make a Blueberry Parfait by layering leftover ice cream and leftover blueberries in stemmed glasses. Top the parfaits with light whipped cream.

THE RECIPES

Mushroom Stroganoff

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups thinly sliced onions

1 tablespoon paprika

1 /8 teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 ¼ pounds crimini mushrooms, sliced

2 /3 cup unsalted vegetable broth

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

½ cup plain Greek yogurt OR sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium; add onions. Cook 15 minutes or until the onions begin to brown. Stir in paprika, cayenne and lemon zest. Then add mushrooms and broth. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced. Season with coarse salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let stand 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir flour into yogurt or sour cream. Swirl dairy mixture into mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with dill and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 179 calories, 8 g protein, 11 g fat, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 mg cholesterol, 295 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Corn-and-Potato Chowder

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces Canadian bacon, chopped (about ¾ cup)

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup thinly sliced celery

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon crushed rosemary

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 pound red potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes

2 bay leaves

2 cups milk

3 cups frozen corn

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add Canadian bacon; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add onions and celery; cook and stir 6 minutes or until softened. Sprinkle with flour, garlic powder, oregano and rosemary. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth; mix well. Add potatoes and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in milk and corn. Bring to a simmer but do not boil. Simmer 5 minutes or until corn is tender. Discard bay leaves. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Makes about 8 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup (prepared with 1% milk) contains approximately 195 calories, 9 g protein, 3 g fat, 34 g carbohydrate, 11 mg cholesterol, 274 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Pan-Seared Tilapia With Blistered Green Beans and Red Pepper Relish

4 (4- to 6-ounce) skinless tilapia filets, halved lengthwise down natural seam

1 ¼ teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

1 cup roasted red peppers, patted dry and finely chopped

¼ cup whole almonds, toasted and finely chopped

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided use

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Scant ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided use

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

Sprinkle tilapia with ½ teaspoon salt; let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine red peppers, almonds, 1 tablespoon oil, basil, vinegar, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt in bowl; set aside relish until ready to serve.

Combine beans, 1/4 cup water and 1 tablespoon oil, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining pepper in 12-inch nonstick skillet. Cover and cook at medium-high, shaking pan occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes or until water has evaporated. Uncover and continue to cook 2 minutes or until beans are blistered and browned. Transfer to serving platter; tent with foil to keep warm.

Pat tilapia dry with paper towels. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in now-empty skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add thick halves of tilapia to skillet and cook, tilting and gently shaking skillet occasionally to distribute oil, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Using 2 spatulas, flip filets and cook second sides 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to platter with beans. Return skillet to high heat. When oil is just smoking, add thin halves of filets and cook 1 minute or until golden brown. Transfer tilapia to platter with beans. Serve with relish. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 320 calories, 27 g protein, 20 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 57 mg cholesterol, 576 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

(Adapted from "More Mediterranean" from America's Test Kitchen)

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



