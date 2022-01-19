Airline fears limit 5G service rollout

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation's largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause extensive flight disruptions.

The decision from the telecommunication companies arrived Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement between the telecom companies and the airlines over a rollout of new 5G service, scheduled for today.

Airlines want the new service to be banned within 2 miles of airport runways.





AT&T said it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports -- it did not say how many or for how long -- and work with federal regulators to settle the dispute.

A short time later, Verizon said it will launch its 5G network but added, "we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports." It blamed airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, saying they "have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports" although 5G is working in more than 40 countries.

The announcements came after the airline industry issued a warning about the impact a new type of 5G service would have on flights. Chief executives of the nation's largest airlines said interference with aircraft systems would be worse than they originally thought, making many flights impossible.

"To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" unless the service is blocked near major airports, the CEOs said in a letter Monday to federal officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has previously taken the airlines' side in the matter.

President Joe Biden said the agreements by AT&T and Verizon "will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled." He said the administration will keep working with both sides to reach a permanent solution around key airports.

It was not clear whether the changes AT&T and Verizon announced Tuesday went far enough to avoid mass flight cancellations today. Several airlines and their trade group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At some major airports, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport -- the nation's busiest -- and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, the FAA says interference won't be a problem.

Several international airlines said Tuesday that they would cancel or suspend flights to the U.S. today because of the start of 5G service. Air India, said it would cancel flights from New Delhi to New York, San Francisco and Chicago and another from Mumbai to Newark, N.J. Emirates, which is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said it planned to suspend service to several U.S. airports. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, also in Japan, said they would cancel or change the aircraft for some flights to and from the U.S.

FREQUENCY CONFLICT

The new high-speed wireless service uses a segment of the radio spectrum, C-Band, that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground. Altimeters are used to help pilots land when visibility is poor, and they link to other systems on planes.

AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries.

However, the CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines -- including American, Delta, United and Southwest -- say 5G will be more disruptive than earlier thought because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the FAA. They add that those restrictions won't be limited to times when visibility is poor.

Arkansas' two largest commercial airports, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport are not on an FAA list of airports that were to have 2-mile buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft.

"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded. This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays," the CEOs said.

The showdown between two industries and their rival regulators -- the FAA and the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees radio spectrum -- threatens to further disrupt the aviation industry, which has been hammered by the pandemic for nearly two years.

PHANTOM OBJECTS

This crisis was years in the making.

The airline industry and the FAA say they have tried to raise alarms about potential interference from 5G C-Band but the FCC ignored them.

In November 2020, the International Air Transport Association -- a global trade group -- warned that such interference could trigger automated systems forcing planes to pull up to avoid phantom objects, or could prevent planes from warning pilots of real obstacles.

The telecoms, the FCC and their supporters argue that C-Band and aircraft altimeters operate far enough apart on the radio spectrum to avoid interference. They also say the aviation industry has known about C-Band technology for several years but did nothing to prepare -- airlines chose not to upgrade altimeters that might be subject to interference, and the FAA failed to begin surveying equipment on planes until the past few weeks.

After rival T-Mobile got what is called midband spectrum from its acquisition of Sprint, AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions of dollars for C-Band spectrum in a government auction run by the FCC to shore up their own midband needs, then spent billions more to build out new networks that they planned to launch in early December.

In response to concern by the airlines, however, they initially agreed to delay the service until early January.

Late on New Year's Eve, Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson asked the companies for another delay, warning of "unacceptable disruption" to air service.

AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg rejected the request in a letter that had a scolding, even mocking tone. But they had second thoughts after intervention that reached the White House. The CEOs agreed to the second, shorter delay but implied that there would be no more compromises.

In that deal, the telecoms agreed to reduce the power of their networks near 50 airports for six months, similar to wireless restrictions in France. In exchange, the FAA and the Transportation Department promised not to further oppose the rollout of 5G C-Band.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig, Tali Arbel and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Niraj Chokshi and David McCabe of The New York Times; by Ian Duncan and Lori Aratani of The Washington Post; and by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.