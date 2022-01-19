Announcement set on working poor

Go Forward Pine Bluff will make an announcement at 1 p.m. today at the 601 S. Main St. Plaza targeting ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, yet employed) residents.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the conference room of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library at 600 S. Main St., according to a news release.

This announcement will assist ALICE families while spurring social and economic growth in Jefferson County, with an emphasis on Pine Bluff.

"ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living for their particular state. ALICE households are your everyday people, working two or more jobs, contributing to the economy as taxpayers. Yet the cost of living continues to outpace their earnings," according to the release.

Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, Go Forward Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Liberty Utilities and Relyance Bank have partnered in this announcement.

Free health screening event delayed

A free communitywide health screening Thursday has been postponed because of high covid-19 numbers and community spread, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors.

The event has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Program partners include the Jefferson County sheriff's office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Federal retirees meeting is canceled

Because of the surge of covid-19, the meeting has been canceled for the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 287. The meeting had been planned for next Monday, according to a news release.

Civic panel conference call Tuesday

A conference call meeting will be held at noon Tuesday for the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission. Those interested in joining the conference call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email tlrash@pinebluff.com. Participants will be emailed details, according to a news release.

A&P finance panel set to meet Monday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. Interested participants are asked to inform the office if they plan to attend, according to a news release. The agenda includes A&P financials, Civic Auditorium Complex Commission financials, and an audit engagement letter addendum. Details: bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.