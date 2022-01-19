Arkansas posts record 14,494 covid cases; hospitalizations jump 113 to new high

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases shot up Wednesday by almost 14,500, setting a new record for a single-day increase, while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus jumped to a record 1,600 and the state's cumulative count of cases topped 700,000.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 9,462.

Continuing a surge powered by the rapidly spreading omicron variant, the state's count of cases rose by 14,494, setting a record for a single-increase for the eighth time in three weeks.

Previously the record was the 12,990 cases added to the state's count on Thursday.

Before the current surge, the largest one-day increase the state had recorded was a jump of 4,304 cases on Jan. 1, 2021.

The increase on Wednesday brought the state's total case count since the start of the pandemic to 702,483, pushing it over 700,000 just 12 days after it topped 600,000.

Rising to a new all-time high for the second day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 jumped by 113, to 1,600, setting a new record for a one-day increase.

Previously, the record daily increase in the number hospitalized was a rise of 103 on Aug. 9, during the summer surge driven by the delta variant.

Before this week, the record for the total number of hospitalized covid-19 patients was 1,459 on Aug. 16.

After falling by one a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators jumped Wednesday by 21, to 192.

The number who were in intensive care rose by 24, to 405.

Both numbers remained below their previous peaks during surges last winter and in the summer of last year.

The number on ventilators peaked at 388 during the summer surge last year and at 268 last winter.

The number who were in intensive care peaked at 558 during the summer and 458 in January 2021.

After falling the previous two days, following a slowdown in testing over the holiday weekend, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 8,812, which remained below the record average of 9,122 cases a day the week ending Sunday.

Similarly, with new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Wednesday by 6,440, to 95,378, which remained below the all-time high of 96,379 cases that were active as of Sunday.