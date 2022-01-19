Sections
Arkansas softball team ranked No. 8 in D1 poll

by Paul Boyd | Today at 10:22 a.m.
Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the next step for the Razorbacks’ program is a berth in the College World Series. “And we feel like we’re on the brink of that,” she said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Fresh off its best season in school history, the University of Arkansas softball team is ranked eighth in the D1Softball postseason poll released on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks, who finished 11th in the final poll last season, are one of eight SEC teams listed. That's the most of any league in the country. The Pac-12 is second with five. Alabama leads the group at No. 2, followed by Florida (5th), Arkansas (8th), Missouri (10th), LSU (17th), Tennessee (18th), Georgia (19th) and Kentucky (20th).

Last season completed a worst-to-first turnaround for the Arkansas softball program under coach Courtney Deifel. The Razorbacks finished 43-11 with the best winning percentage in school history to go with a 19-5 mark in the SEC. They were 17-39 record, including 1-23 in the SEC in 2016, Deifel's first season.

The Razorbacks open this season Feb. 10 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Rutgers. They are also slated to face Washington twice in the tournament. The Huskies are ranked one spot above Arkansas in the D1Softball poll at No. 7.

